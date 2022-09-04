Search

04 Sept 2022

BREAKING: Leaders Aughnasheelin face neighbours Allen Gaels in final round draw

John Connolly

04 Sept 2022 4:39 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

There will be a lot of winner takes all games in the final round of the Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Football Championship after the draw for the final round of group games pitted unbeaten leaders Aughnasheelin against neighbours Allen Gaels in an intriguing draw.

Allen Gaels started among the favourites for the title this year, having come down from the senior grade last year, and they lie in second place on scoring difference ahead of Annaduff and Bornacoola, knowing that a win over Terence Reynolds' side would seal their place in the top two.

Annaduff, beaten by the Drumshanbo men on Saturday, can confirm their place in the quarter-finals after they were drawn at home against neighbours Mohill, who drew with Aughavas at the weekend, while Bornacoola will travel to Aughavas seeking the win that might see them sneak into second place if results go their way.

For Drumkeerin and Drumreilly, it is a straight fight-out - a Drumreilly win at Pairc Naomh Brid would see them leap frog the north Leitrim men but Drumkeerin know a win would be enough to stay clear of Ballinaglera who face a rematch of last year's semi-final against Kiltubrid. The Division 3 champions snatched a late draw against Drumkeerin at the weekend but will not relish the task of taking on Ballinaglera.

The draws for the Smith Monumentals IFC Round 4 is as follows:

  • Aughavas v Bornacoola
  • Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid
  • Drumkeerin v Drumreilly
  • Annaduff v Mohill
  • Aughnasheelin v Allen Gaels

The games will be scheduled for weekend of September 16-17.

Local News

