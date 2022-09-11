Search

11 Sept 2022

Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Final double header fixed for Saturday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host the Senior Quarter-Finals on Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan

John Connolly

11 Sept 2022 6:14 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Football fans are in for a treat next Saturday with the news that the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Quarter-Finals have been fixed as a double header in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

With the new format this year, there are only two quarter-finals as Leitrim Gaels and Fenagh St Caillins qualified directly for the semi-finals meaning the meeting of Aughawillan and St Mary's Kiltoghert and champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and Mohill will command sole attention next Saturday.

The final round of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship will take place on Sunday with all games starting at 1pm with the Senior Championship Relegation semi-finals also taking place as a double header in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

The full fixture list is as follows:

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17

Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3.45; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill 5.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18

Smith Monumentals IFC: Aughavas v Bornacoola; Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Drumreilly; Annaduff v Mohill; Aughnasheelin v Leitrim Gaels (1.00)

Connacht Gold SFC Relegation Semi-Finals: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar Manorhamilton 1.30; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels 3.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary 

