Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Final double header fixed for Saturday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host the Senior Quarter-Finals on Saturday Picture: Willie Donnellan
Football fans are in for a treat next Saturday with the news that the Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Championship Quarter-Finals have been fixed as a double header in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
With the new format this year, there are only two quarter-finals as Leitrim Gaels and Fenagh St Caillins qualified directly for the semi-finals meaning the meeting of Aughawillan and St Mary's Kiltoghert and champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and Mohill will command sole attention next Saturday.
The final round of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship will take place on Sunday with all games starting at 1pm with the Senior Championship Relegation semi-finals also taking place as a double header in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
The full fixture list is as follows:
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals: Aughawillan v St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3.45; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill 5.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18
Smith Monumentals IFC: Aughavas v Bornacoola; Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Drumreilly; Annaduff v Mohill; Aughnasheelin v Leitrim Gaels (1.00)
Connacht Gold SFC Relegation Semi-Finals: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Glencar Manorhamilton 1.30; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels 3.30 (both Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada) Extra-time if necessary
As with all things to do with pensions there is nothing simple when it comes to what is paid out and also depends on if you die before or after your pension kicks in
Pictured are interior and exterior views of the retail unit, formery Elverys, at Carrick Retail and Business Park.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.