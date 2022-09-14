Search

14 Sept 2022

Aughawillan will give anyone a run for their money if they can cut out conceding goals believes manager Cathal Murphy

Aughawillan will give anyone a run for their money if they can cut out conceding goals believes manager Cathal Murphy

Aughawillan manager Cathal Murphy Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

14 Sept 2022 6:21 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

“If we can cut out the goals, we’ll give anyone a run for their money”. As an assessment of where Aughawillan are right now in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC, manager Cathal Murphy was right on the button after he discussed last Saturday’s loss to Mohill in the final round of group games.

Aughawillan’s players and management had a slightly bewildered air following a game where they scored 18 points and still lost by seven points but their manager feels that his charges can put it up to anyone if they cut out their mistakes.

“Any day you score 18 points, you’re expected to win but any day five goals go in against you, you’re expected to lose and that’s the reality of it,” Cathal told the Observer, adding, “The goal after halftime was a real sucker punch for us, we were just starting to get into the game.

“And once that second goal after halftime went in, it was game over but our boys stuck at it. We had two gilt-edged goal chances in the first half and we didn’t take them. When you don’t take your chances, they always come back to haunt you and that’s what happened here today. 

“Mohill took their chances and we didn’t and unfortunately that’s the way it is. I have to be proud of the boys, any day you score 18 points, you’re expecting to win a game but any day you concede five goals, you’re expecting to lose.”

Yet Cathal believes Aughawillan can rectify leaking the goals that sunk them against Fenagh and Mohill: “It can be rectified, it is something that can be changed - there is no need to be down. We’re in a quarter final, that’s where we set out to be at the start of the year and that’s where we are so we can’t complain.

“It is a quick turnaround and whoever it is, when you reach that part of the championship, you’re expected to get tough games. It will be a tough game, we’ll be prepared for it and if we can cut out the goals, we’ll give anyone a run for their money.”

