Annaduff leap into top spot as Allen Gaels hand Aughnasheelin first defeat

Annaduff leapt to top spot after the final round of group games in the Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Football Championship thanks to a huge win over Mohill and Allen Gaels handing leaders Aughnasheelin their first defeat of the campaign.
Annaduff's 4-26 to 0-5 win over Mohill's severely weakened second string gave them a scoring difference of plus 40 that lifted them above both Allen Gaels and Aughnasheelin as all three teams finished with six points. The Drumshanbo side's 4-10 to 1-16 victory over Aughnasheelin, a three point margin that proved incredibly important as it lifted the Gaels above Aughnasheelin in the table.
It meant that Allen Gaels had a scoring difference of plus 21 to Aughnasheelin's plus 20, a one point difference that gives the Drumshanbo men a direct path through to the semi-finals.
For Aughnasheelin, they now face Bornacoola in the quarter-finals next weekend after the Bors fell to a surprising 2-16 to 2-7 defeat at the hands of Aughavas who picked up their first win of the campaign and now face Mohill in the relegation semi-finals next weekend.
Kiltubrid, who scored an impressive 3-9 to 1-6 away to Ballinaglera to consign last year's semi-finalists to a relegation semi-final against Drumreilly, now renew rivalry with a Drumkeerin side that they drew with at home in the group stages. Drumkeerin had three points to spare against Drumreilly, winning 2-11 to 2-8 to lift themselves into the quarter-finals.
Times and venues for the Quarter-Finals will be fixed by the Leitrim CCC.
