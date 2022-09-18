Search

18 Sept 2022

Annaduff leap into top spot as Allen Gaels hand Aughnasheelin first defeat

Ballinaglera & Drumreilly consigned to relegation series after losses to Kiltubrid & Drumkeerin

John Connolly

18 Sept 2022 4:23 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Annaduff leapt to top spot after the final round of group games in the Smith Monumentals Leitrim Intermediate Football Championship thanks to a huge win over Mohill and Allen Gaels handing leaders Aughnasheelin their first defeat of the campaign.

Annaduff's 4-26 to 0-5 win over Mohill's severely weakened second string gave them a scoring difference of plus 40 that lifted them above both Allen Gaels and Aughnasheelin as all three teams finished with six points. The Drumshanbo side's 4-10 to 1-16 victory over Aughnasheelin, a three point margin that proved incredibly important as it lifted the Gaels above Aughnasheelin in the table.

It meant that Allen Gaels had a scoring difference of plus 21 to Aughnasheelin's plus 20, a one point difference that gives the Drumshanbo men a direct path through to the semi-finals.

For Aughnasheelin, they now face Bornacoola in the quarter-finals next weekend after the Bors fell to a surprising 2-16 to 2-7 defeat at the hands of Aughavas who picked up their first win of the campaign and now face Mohill in the relegation semi-finals next weekend.

Kiltubrid, who scored an impressive 3-9 to 1-6 away to Ballinaglera to consign last year's semi-finalists to a relegation semi-final against Drumreilly, now renew rivalry with a Drumkeerin side that they drew with at home in the group stages. Drumkeerin had three points to spare against Drumreilly, winning 2-11 to 2-8 to lift themselves into the quarter-finals.

Mohill to face table toppers Leitrim Gaels while Fenagh St Caillins take on St Mary's Kiltoghert in Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Semi-Finals

Times and venues for the Quarter-Finals will be fixed by the Leitrim CCC.

