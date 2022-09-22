Search

22 Sept 2022

Win a copy of Martin McHugh's brilliant autobiography "Born to Save"

Win a copy of Martin McHugh's brilliant autobiography "Born to Save"

Reporter:

John Connolly

22 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The Leitrim Observer have teamed up with Hero Books to offer four lucky readers the chance to win a copy of Martin McHugh's autobiography “Born to Save”.

The Observer have published an extract from "Born to Save" in this week's edition, detailing Martin's involvement in Aughnasheelin's 2017 Leitrim Intermediate Championship Final victory.

Fantastic turnout as Martin McHugh launches his autobiography "Born to Save" - GALLERY

All you have to do to win a copy is answer the question below and email your answer to sport@leitrimobserver.ie with the subject line “Martin McHugh Born to Save competition” before 12 noon on Monday September 26.

Question: Who did Leitrim beat in the 1994 Connacht Senior Football Championship Final?

Martin was born to save - and to talk!

THE BIG INTERVIEW

John Connolly chats with Martin McHugh ahead of the launch of his autobiography “Born to Save” next Sunday, September 11, in The Landmark Hotel and finds the former Leitrim keeper just as engaging and entertaining as he always has been as he looks back over a storied career and life

Winners will be notified - please include your address with your entry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media