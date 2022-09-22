Win a copy of Martin McHugh's brilliant autobiography "Born to Save"

The Leitrim Observer have teamed up with Hero Books to offer four lucky readers the chance to win a copy of Martin McHugh's autobiography “Born to Save”.
The Observer have published an extract from "Born to Save" in this week's edition, detailing Martin's involvement in Aughnasheelin's 2017 Leitrim Intermediate Championship Final victory.
All you have to do to win a copy is answer the question below and email your answer to sport@leitrimobserver.ie with the subject line “Martin McHugh Born to Save competition” before 12 noon on Monday September 26.
Question: Who did Leitrim beat in the 1994 Connacht Senior Football Championship Final?
Martin was born to save - and to talk!
John Connolly chats with Martin McHugh ahead of the launch of his autobiography “Born to Save” next Sunday, September 11, in The Landmark Hotel and finds the former Leitrim keeper just as engaging and entertaining as he always has been as he looks back over a storied career and life
Winners will be notified - please include your address with your entry.
