Search

25 Sept 2022

Kiltubrid heartbreak as one point separates them from place in Senior A Final

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins to face champions Glencar Manorhamilton in Senior A decider as well as Kiltubrid in Senior B Final after dramatic final group games

Kiltubrid heartbreak as one point separates them from place in Senior A Final

Glencar Manorhamilton keeper Michelle McNulty is challenged for the ball leading to a disallowed Kiltubrid goal Picture: Stefan Hoare

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

25 Sept 2022 3:36 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Champions Glencar Manorhamilton will defend their Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Championship title against Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins after a dramatic final day of group games that saw Kiltubrid miss out on a place in the A Final by one single point.

An off-key Glencar Manorhamilton rescued a dramatic 3-6 to 0-14 win over Kiltubrid in Pairc Cil Tiobraid on Sunday morning thanks to three goals from Muireann Devaney who had been part of an Athlone Town team on Saturday who booked their place in the Evoke.ie Womens FAI Cup Final.

Three into one won't go in race to reach A Final

Final Jeopardy: Three teams battle it out to join Glencar Manorhamilton in Senior A Final as club campaign reaches final weekend in all three grades

With Kiltubrid needing a draw to hold off a Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins team who strolled to an expected 4-15 to 0-10 victory over Dromahair and St Joseph's beating St Francis 2-14 to 2-6, Kiltubrid needed a draw to stay ahead of the Ballinamore women on scoring difference.

It looked good for them at halftime as Kiltubrid led the champions 0-9 to 1-1 with Devaney getting the vital three pointer for Glencar Manorhamilton. Michelle Guckian led the way with five points while Aine Redican chipped in with two as Kiltubrid looked on course for the win they needed.

Aoife McWeeney put Kiltubrid six in front early in the second half but another Devaney goal put the game in the melting pot  when a Devaney free saw the Manor women put pressure on the Kiltubrid kickout, Devaney struck for a third goal to put her side two clear with less than six minutes to go.

Kiltubrid fought back with a Guckian free and they thought they had won it when the ball was bundled to the net after a Guckian free had rebounded off the post but a foul on the keeper was called, wiping out the goal. That was a close as Kiltubrid got to forcing the draw or a win that would have put them into the A Final.

A split second can change everything

THE LAST POINT

In other championship news, St Mary's prevailed in the meeting of the top two teams in the Intermediate championship as they beat St Brigid's 1-8 to 0-6 to seal top spot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media