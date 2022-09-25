Kiltubrid heartbreak as one point separates them from place in Senior A Final

Champions Glencar Manorhamilton will defend their Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Championship title against Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins after a dramatic final day of group games that saw Kiltubrid miss out on a place in the A Final by one single point.

An off-key Glencar Manorhamilton rescued a dramatic 3-6 to 0-14 win over Kiltubrid in Pairc Cil Tiobraid on Sunday morning thanks to three goals from Muireann Devaney who had been part of an Athlone Town team on Saturday who booked their place in the Evoke.ie Womens FAI Cup Final.

With Kiltubrid needing a draw to hold off a Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins team who strolled to an expected 4-15 to 0-10 victory over Dromahair and St Joseph's beating St Francis 2-14 to 2-6, Kiltubrid needed a draw to stay ahead of the Ballinamore women on scoring difference.

It looked good for them at halftime as Kiltubrid led the champions 0-9 to 1-1 with Devaney getting the vital three pointer for Glencar Manorhamilton. Michelle Guckian led the way with five points while Aine Redican chipped in with two as Kiltubrid looked on course for the win they needed.

Aoife McWeeney put Kiltubrid six in front early in the second half but another Devaney goal put the game in the melting pot when a Devaney free saw the Manor women put pressure on the Kiltubrid kickout, Devaney struck for a third goal to put her side two clear with less than six minutes to go.

Kiltubrid fought back with a Guckian free and they thought they had won it when the ball was bundled to the net after a Guckian free had rebounded off the post but a foul on the keeper was called, wiping out the goal. That was a close as Kiltubrid got to forcing the draw or a win that would have put them into the A Final.

In other championship news, St Mary's prevailed in the meeting of the top two teams in the Intermediate championship as they beat St Brigid's 1-8 to 0-6 to seal top spot.