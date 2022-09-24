Three into one won't go in race to reach A Final

With champions Glencar Manorhamilton assured of their place in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior A Championship Final, a ferocious three-way battle to join them goes down to the final round of games next Sunday.

As the group stages of the combined Senior A & B, Intermediate and Junior comes to an end next Sunday, teams are dreaming of glory over the next few weeks and the race to join the reigning champions in the Senior A Final couldn't be fiercer. St Joseph's had looked to be in pole position after their win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins but they ran into a tornado that was Glencar Manorhamilton last Sunday as they suffered a calamitous 6-11 to 0-6 loss in Boggaun.

Not only did it mean a second loss for Joes but the 23 point loss all but wiped out their scoring gains - a fact that was made all the more important by big wins for Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and Kiltubrid last Sunday.

Ballinamore surprisingly demolished a St Francis side who had tested both Glencar Manor and Kiltubrid to the limit and their 39 point winning margin means they now have a scoring difference of plus 31.

Kiltubrid also scored a big win over already relegated Dromahair, their 5-16 to 1-9 victory and a winning margin of 19 points meaning they have a scoring difference of plus 32 - just one ahead of Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins.

Kiltubrid are currently in second place with nine points behind the awesome champions whose average winning margin so far this season comes out to an incredible 15 points per game.

Behind Kiltubrid on six points are Ballinamore and St Joseph's but both will feel they have a great opportunity to overhaul Kiltubrid in the final round of games.

St Joseph's host St Francis and given their 8-18 to 1-7 victory over Dromahair already this season, they've got good reason to think they can make up the difference on Kiltubrid and Ballinamore.

The problem is that Ballinamore host Dromahair in their final game which, if form follows true, should see them vastly improve their scoring difference. Both Ballinamore and St Joseph's will want Manor to beat Kiltubrid to keep themselves in the hunt so the advantage would appear to lie with Ballinamore but a draw or a win for Kiltubrid would see them into the final.

For Glencar Manor, they will wait to see who faces them in the Senior A Final on Sunday October 9, with the B Final the week before - a fact that will leave their opponents at somewhat of a disadvantage with games on consecutive weekends for seven straight weeks.

SENIOR B

The battle for Senior A may be intriguing but regardless of how next Sunday goes, Ballinamore and Kiltubrid are into the B Final on Sunday October 2, with Dromahair taking on St Francis in the relegation final.

INTERMEDIATE

Little real drama in this competition as four teams qualify for the semi-finals and that is where the real battle will begin. In an ominous warning for the rest of the teams in contention, Mohill picked up their first win with a 8-8 to 2-5 win over Drumkeerin last Sunday, a result that moves them above the north Leitrim side in the table.

St Brigid's continued their winning ways with a comprehensive 3-14 to 0-2 win over the almost certainly relegated Fenagh who take on Mohill in their last game next weekend because there is a scenario where a big Fenagh win, no matter how surprising, could see them jump above Drumkeerin.

It seems unlikely however given the results so far although Drumkeerin are finished their campaign so they will wait to see the result from the meeting of St Brigid's and St Mary's next Sunday to find out who they are facing. Both are unbeaten and one form so far, this looks like a potential dress rehearsal for the Final.

But Mohill's big victory over Drumkeerin means they might be a team to be avoided in the semi-finals. Topping the group would see the winners play Drumkeerin although St Mary's had a tough battle to see off Drumkeerin. The semi-finals are not until October 9, with the final two weeks later.

JUNIOR

Leitrim Gaels' fairytale start to the Junior grade came to an end last Sunday when Keeldra Gaels scorched to a 8-15 to 1-3 victory over the newest adult team in the competition. However, they are still on course for the semi-finals as they finish their campaign with a game against Glencar Manor's strong second string next Sunday.

Keeldra Gaels take on fellow first team Annaduff in their final game with one outstanding round four game between St Brigid's and Glencar Manorhamilton fixed for October 2.

On form, Keeldra Gaels are very much the team to beat but Annaduff and Leitrim Gaels will be battling to reach the final.