Two top knocked out as Mohill & St Mary's Kiltoghert set up League final rematch in Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final

Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert have set up a repeat of this year's League Final when they booked their places in this year's Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final after contrasting victories of Leitrim Gaels and Fenagh St Caillins in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada on Saturday.

Goals from Keith Beirne and Ronan Kennedy were crucial as Mohill reached their third final in a row thanks to a 2-10 to 1-10 victory over Leitrim Gaels in the second game on Saturday while St Mary's Kiltoghert held their nerve superbly to win a penalty shootout 5-4 against Fenagh St Caillins after their game ended all square after extra-time at 0-12 apiece.

It was tough on Leitrim Gaels and Fenagh St Caillins who qualified automatically for the semi-finals after finishing in the top two places in the group stages while Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert qualified after victories over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and Aughawillan respectively.

The big drama came in the first game when, for the second time this year, the town end in Pairc Sean witnessed a dramatic penalty shootout with Fenagh's Riordan O'Rourke the unlucky one, his penalty, the tenth in the series, saved by St Mary's keeper Sean Reynolds to spark off wild celebrations among the Carrick players.

Early on, it didn't look as if we would need penalties as the deadly duo of Ryan & Riordan O'Rourke led St Mary's a merry dance in the first half - a point each from the cousins opening the scoring before Paul Keaney converted a free, the first of seven frees he would convert.

Despite dominating, Fenagh couldn't pull away from a dogged St Mary's and although they twice opened three points gaps in the first half, the freetaking of Keaney and a superb mark from Conor Hackett left the score at 0-7 to 0-5 in favour of Fenagh at the halftime interval.

The second half was a tale of missed chances with no scores for the first ten minutes although St Mary's thought they had broken the deadlock when David O'Connell fisted home from close range after Jack Casey's first effort was saved. However, the score was disallowed by referee Ray McBrien as O'Connell was in the square, subsequently proven by video footage.

St Mary's David O'Connell fists the ball to the Fenagh net before the score was disallowed Picture: Willie Donnellan

Fenagh responded with a Ryan O'Rourke free but four unanswered points from James McGrail and Keaney (3) had St Mary's in front with five minutes to go. O'Rourke hit back from a free before Keaney edged his team back in front after he was fouled on his way through, Fenagh's Eoin McLoughlin earning a red card in the incident.

Fenagh went looking for an equaliser but had a real escape when St Mary's keeper Sean Reynolds spilled Donal Wrynn's injury time 50 over the endline and Wrynn needed no second invitation to send the game to extra-time.

Brian Farrell almost burst through for a goal 10 seconds into added time but points from David O'Connell and Diarmuid Kelleher gave Mary's the early advantage, Riordan O'Rourke cutting the gap back to a point at halftime of extra-time. The second period of extra time was interrupted by a series of stoppages and injuries and a lot of missed chances.

However, with over four minutes of added time played, Oisin McLoughlin managed to fire a huge effort over the bar to send the game to penalties.

St Mary's went first with Mark Diffley, Brian O'Donnell, Jack Casey, Oisin Bohan and Paul Keaney all scoring nerveless spotkicks. Fenagh matched them with Donal Wrynn, Oisin McLoughlin, Mark Keegan and Ryan O'Rourke finding the net before Riordan O'Rourke had the misfortune to see his shot saved by Reynolds, sparking wild celebrations.

Mohill showed they meant business early on in the second game with Jordan Reynolds setting up Keith Beirne for a goal just three minutes in. Beirne then converted a free to leave Eamonn O'Hara's side 1-1 to no score ahead after five minutes but it wasn't all plain sailing as Jonathan Reynolds was black carded for dragging down Colm Moreton on seven minutes.

Stephen Goldrick got Leitrim Gaels off the mark and would add three more points to go with a fine Donal Casey point but Goldrick's evening would end with what looked like a serious knee injury as he claimed a mark just before halftime. Beirne would score four more points as the sides went into the halftime break with Mohill leading 1-5 to 0-6.

Leitrim Gaels went close to a goal just ten seconds into the second half but Daniel O'Sullivan dragged his shot wide of the posts. Two wonderful Jordan Reynolds points put Mohill three clear but a point from Eunan Treacy and a goal from O'Sullivan, set up by Enda Moreton and through a forest of Mohill players, catapulted Leitrim Gaels into the lead on 40 minutes.

Keith Beirne levelled from a free before swapping placed balls with David Regan. The turning point came with a misplaced Leitrim Gaels pass - sub Caillin Canning pounced to win possession, the ball was fed to an unmarked Keith Beirne out on the wing. He wisely offloaded to a charging Oisin Madden and with the Gaels defence torn assunder, one final pass found sub Ronan Kennedy for the killer goal.

Kennedy would added a mark five minutes from time and although the Gaels never let up, they never got a sight of the goal they needed, a Eunan Treacy free their last score as Mohill reached their third final in a row.

It means that Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert will meet in a repeat of the 2020 Final on Sunday, October 16, in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

