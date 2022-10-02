Brilliant Guckian inspires Kiltubrid to narrow victory over Ballinamore after thrilling Senior B Final

Words won't do this classic Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final the justice it truly deserves as Kiltubrid finally came out on the right end of a one point thriller to see off Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins last Sunday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

With Michelle Guckian turning in yet another virtuoso display, scoring all but one of her 3-7 from play, Kiltubrid put three heartbreaking one point losses in last year's Senior B Semi-Final and in this year's group stages to claim the cup in a dramatic finale.

Kiltubrid celebrate dramatic Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins - GALLERY Kiltubrid put the pain of near misses in this year's championship and last year's Senior B Final when they hung on to claim a 3-13 to 4-9 victory over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Sunday's Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final. And Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from the celebrations ..... see who you can spot!

It was oh so nearly another story of cruel heartbreak for Kiltubrid as Laura O'Dowd amazingly saw her close range shot hit both posts in the final minute before rebounding out while Ballinamore were denied what looked like a clear penalty in added time.

Niamh Donohue's late free should have, to this observer and a few others it has to be said, been a spot kick after a Ballinamore player was fouled in the large area. The player landed outside the area with referee Cyril McKeon awarding a free following the clash.

That could have given Ballinamore the chance to snatch a one point lead had they been successful with the spot-kick, not a guarantee by any measure but it was a chance to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Yet there was no doubting Kiltubrid were the superior team and were it not for some poor finishing in the second half, they would have avoided the nervous finish as they threatened to blow O'Heslins away at times.

What really stood out was the organisation Kiltubrid possessed - having been burned by kickouts against Glencar Manorhamilton, they tidied up that area last Sunday and then pushed up on the Ballinamore kickout to huge effect while their defensive system made it very hard for Ballinamore to get traction.

Even more impressive was their limitless energy as they charged out of defence time and time again, their efforts not fully reflected on the scoreboard as inaccuracy was their own blemish on an otherwise glorious day.

That they didn't is testament to Ballinamore's spirit as they refused to give up - living on the edge at times, they cut a seven point Kiltubrid lead back to a point with 13 minutes to go but they were never able to match the sheer energy of a superbly organised Kiltubrid.

Balliamore's Laura O'Dowd sees a late effort hit the Kiltubrid post Picture: Willie Donnellan

Ballinamore actually got the perfect start with a low and clincial Roisin McHugh shot to the bottom left hand corner after two minutes. Emma Guckian opened Kiltubrid's account with Lily Byrne replying from a free before Michelle Guckian got going.

The County star was in a dual with fellow Leitrim star Laura O'Dowd with the Kiltubrid woman grabbing four points to O'Dowd's brace. However, the game took a major turn after 21 minutes when Guckian gathered a long ball and blasted to the net.

Barley a minute later, the ball was in the net again after Emma Guckian's shot came off the post and Michelle was on hand to fire home.

Roisin McHugh replied with a point but Kiltubrid were on a roll with Michelle Guckian, Riona McKeon and Niamh Tighe all on target although Kiltubrid waste two goals chances with Emma Guckian firing wide with two unmarked players inside her while Michelle Guckian also blasted wide from close range.

Aoibheann Flynn steadied Ballinamore with a good point but Sinead Tighe charged through the centre to give Kiltubrid a 2-9 to 1-5 halftime lead.

Sub Niamh Donohue and Michelle Guckian swapped early points before Laura O'Dowd & Aoibheann Flynn combined to set up Roisin McHugh for a brilliantly finished close range goal after two minutes.

Kiltubrid responded well but hit a succession of wides before Emma Guckian set up Michelle Guckian for a superb close range finish and that again seemed to be that after 42 minutes.

With Megan McGovern driving on her Ballinamore teammates from the middle of the park, O'Heslins dragged themselves back into the game, a strong McGovern run ending with a pass to Aoibhinn McGoldrick who produced a superb finish on 14 minutes for her team's third goal.

Sub Kelly Byrne and Aoibheann Flynn were the providers three minutes later when Laura O'Dowd burst through on goal. Miranda Foley saved the shot but O'Dowd showed great awareness to twice fist the ball into the Kiltubrid net.

That left a point in it but a Guckian free steadied Kiltubrid. Niamh Donohue narrowed the gap with a free on 54 minutes but the hard running and seemingly inexhaustible Aine Redican was involved in setting up Ellen Keany for a point before firing over herself with less than two minutes to go.

With a three point lead, Kiltubrid looked safe but Ballinamore kept fighting and they worked a chance for Laura O'Dowd in added time but her shot from close range incredibly hit not one but both posts before rebounding out to Aoibbhin McGoldrick who put the ball over the bar.

It was a huge let off for Kiltubrid but they got an even bigger one over three minutes into added time as Ballinamore came hunting for a goal. A Ballinamore player was clearly fouled as she gained possession. To this observer, the foul was clearly in the large area with the attacker falling outside the area.

It looked like a stonewall penalty but referee Cyril McKeon signalled a free, converted by Niamh Donohue to leave a point in it. Ballinamore pushed up to force a turnover but a foul on the excellent Sinead Tighe lifted the pressure as Kiltubrid held on for a famous victory.

KILTUBRID

Scorers: Michelle Guckian 3-7, 1f; Sinead Tighe, Emma Guckian, Ellen Keany, Niamh Tighe Aine Redican & Riona McKeon 0-1 each

Team: Miranda Foley, Laura Redican, Caroline Doherty, Claire Kelly; Sinead Tighe; Lauren Tivnan, Kelly O'Brien; Aoife McWeeney, Niamh Tighe; Ellen Keany, Emma Guckian, Aine Redican; Claire McWeeney, Michelle Guckian, Riona McKeon. Sub: Orla McWeeney for O’Brien (41), Teresa Mylott for McKeon (49)

BALLINAMORE SEAN O’HESLINS

Scorers: Roisin McHugh 2-1; Laura O’Dowd 1-2; Aoibhin McGoldrick 1-1; Niamh Donohue 0-3, 2f; Aoibheann Flynn & Lily Byrne (f) 0-1 each

Team: Leighanne Flynn, Emma McKiernan, Grainne Prior, Abbi Sweeney, Emma Honeyman, Mollie Murphy, Katie Duignan, Saran McLoughlin, Megan McGovern, Laoise Moran King, Laura O’Dowd, Aoibhinn McGoldrick, Aoibheann Flynn, Roisin McHugh, Lily Byrne. Subs: Niamh Donohue for Moran King (HT)); Kelly Beirne for McKiernan (45); Ciara McGoldrick for McGovern (54)

Referee: Cyril McKeon