09 Oct 2022

Time fixed for Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final

Dates announced for Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Semi-Finals

Leitrim Sport

09 Oct 2022 6:39 PM

Next Sunday's Connacht Gold Leitrim Senior Football Championship Final between Mohill and St Mary's Kiltoghert will have a 3 pm throw-in in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada after fixture details were released by the Leitrim Competitions Control Committee.

The highly anticipated meeting of the two south Leitrim town sides will have a 3 pm throw-in time with the Leitrim CCC also announcing that in the event of a draw, the replay is fixed for the following Saturday, October 22, the day before the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Final between Annaduff and Aughnasheelin.

The Leitrim CCC also announced that the Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship Division 1 Final between St Mary's Kiltoghert and Mac Diarmada Gaels will be the curtain raiser on Sunday next, the minor game having a 1 pm throw-in time.

Other fixtures down for decision include games in the Junior B & C grades with the "C" semi-finals taking place on Friday and Sunday.

The Corrib Oil Junior A Championship semi-finals were originally fixed for next weekend but with St Mary's Kiltoghert and Annaduff contesting the Senior and Intermediate grades, these games could be pushed back even further.

The Leitrim Senior Hurling Championship Final between champions Cluainin and Carrick-on-Shannon has been fixed for Sunday October 30, at 1pm.

