09 Oct 2022

Not a nice way to go out but Fenagh St Caillins manager Ray Tubman has no issue with shootout

Fenagh St Caillin's manager Ray Tubman (far right) pictured with his management team during the St Mary's game Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

09 Oct 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

“Obviously not a nice way to go out but there are no nice ways to go out of the championship,” were the words of Ray Tubman after he witnessed his Fenagh St Caillins team exit the Connacht Gold SFC thanks to a dreaded penalty shootout.

After the teams finished level at 0-12 apiece, St Mary’s Kiltoghert advanced to the final with a 5-4 penalty shootout win but Ray refused to condemn the way the game finished: “We have no issue with it, the game had to finish on the day and the championship has been very well run, the league as well - it provided plenty of opportunity for our players to showcase themselves and nail down positions on teams. 

“We have no issue with the structure of it, the extra time or the penalties - that’s fine, obviously when you’re on the wrong side of it, it is tough. It is exciting for the fans and great celebrations when you win it. I think in the penalty shootout there are ten kickers, these things happen, there were some great spot kicks.”

Most of all, Ray was deeply proud of the character displayed by his troops: “I think we showed great character at the end of the normal time and again at the end of extra time. With the wind in the first half and again in extra time, we didn’t do enough to capitalise on that

“The two point gap going in at halftime with the wind that you would have liked to have more. In the second half, we played a clever enough game in that we kept the scores down and Carrick were playing similarly so it was never going to be a high scoring shootout. 

“But at the end we were fighting and scraping to get that equaliser and we did and we got it again in the second half through grit and hard work. We showed great character and great steel to come back and get those scores and take the game all the way to penalties.”

Ray congratulated St Mary’s on their victory but paid particular tribute to the players involved in the penalty shootout: “Full credit to Carrick, they were up for that game today as were we. It was a good game, it was entertaining stuff I’m sure at the end but very, very harsh on our players. 

“Proud of all of our players and our club but particularly proud of the five lads who stepped forward and our goalkeeper Shane who put their hands up as they have done all year since the start. We backed them and we still back them as great players and great clubmen of ours even though they’ll be very disappointed not to get the win.”

