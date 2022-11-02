Search

02 Nov 2022

Kiltubrid's Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Final fixed for St Croan's in Roscommon

Reporter:

John Connolly

02 Nov 2022 12:52 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Kiltubrid's Connacht LGFA Intermediate Club Championship Final against Mayo's Charlestown Sarsfields on Saturday November 12, has been fixed for St Croan's GAA Club in Enfield, Co Roscommon.

In a post on the Mayo LGFA Twitter, it was announced that the game would take place in the Roscommon grounds that hosted the meeting of Leitrim and Roscommon earlier this year in the Connacht LGFA Intermediate Championship.

Kiltubrid beat Oranmore Maree 6-8 to 1-11 last Sunday in Oranmore in the semi-final to qualify for their first Provincial Intermediate Final but they did contest two Senior Finals in 2015 and 2016 against Galway's Kilkerrin-Clonberne and Mayo's Carnacon.

They face a Charlestown Sarsfields who defeated Roscommon's Boyle 3-7 to 0-6 in Abbey Park last weekend. Deirdre Doherty top scored for the Mayo side with 2-6 while Nora McGovern hit their other goal. The new Mayo Intermediate champions beat Louisburgh in their County Final 2-9 to 0-14 

