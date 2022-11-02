Search

02 Nov 2022

Connacht GAA confirm fixture details for Men's Club Championship games

Aughnasheelin at home in Intermediate grade, St Mary's Kiltoghert (Senior), Carrigallen (Junior) & Carrick-on-Shannon (Junior Hurling) on the road for provincial club campaign

John Connolly

02 Nov 2022 2:02 PM

Connacht GAA have released their updated list of fixtures for the AIB sponsored Provincial club championship and there is good news for Aughnasheelin who have a home game against Roscommon's St Dominic's on Sunday, November 13, in the Intermediate grade.

As has been flagged well in advance, new Senior champions St Mary's Kiltoghert make history by becoming the first Leitrim club team to travel to McGovern Emerald Park in Ruislip for a Connacht Club fixture where they take on newly crowned champions St Kiernan's on Saturday week, November 12.

St Kiernan's beat Fulham Irish 0-13 to 0-8 in the replayed London County Final last weekend with two of the London team who beat Leitrim in the Allianz League earlier this year featuring in the final, St Kiernan's captain Eoin Walsh and Chris Farley.

The winners of the Ruislip clash will face Sligo champions Tourlestrane in the semi-final on the weekend of November 18-19, with St Mary's at home if the prevail in London. The Connacht Final will be held on the weekend of December 3-4.

Leitrim Intermediate Champions Aughnasheelin have the advantage of a home game when they take on Roscommon's St Dominic's in their Intermediate semi-final on the weekend of November 19-20, the game fixed for Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

In the Junior grade, Carrigallen, who take on St Mary's second string in next Sunday's Corrib Oil Leitrim Junior Final, will be on the road a week later when they travel to a Galway venue to take on Clifden in the semi-final on Sunday November 13. St Ronan's, who border the Drumshanbo area on the north Roscommon border, take on Sligo's Owenmore Gaels on Saturday November 12.

In the Junior Club Hurling championship, Carrick hurlers take on a highly rated Easkey in the semi-final this Saturday, November 5, in Markievicz Park with the winners facing Galway's Ballygar in the final in the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence on the weekend of November 19-20.

The full list of fixtures for competitions involving Leitrim teams are as follows:

AIB CLUB SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP  

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12: Quarter Final: St Kiernan’s v St Mary’s in McGovern Emerald Park Ruislip 1.30

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 13: Quarter-Final: Westport v Moycullen in Mac Hale Park 1.30

NOVEMBER 19-20: Semi-Finals: Tourlestrane v St Kiernans or St Mary’s Kiltoghert (Sligo or Leitrim venue); Westport or Moycullen v Strokestown (Galway/Roscommon venue)

DECEMBER 3-4: Final

JANUARY 7-8: All-Ireland Semi-Finals

JANUARY 22: All-Ireland Final

AIB CLUB INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 

NOVEMBER 12-13: Quarter-Final: St Molaise Gaels v Dunmore in Tuam

NOVEMBER 19-20: Semi-Finals: Aughnasheelin v St Dominic’s Roscommon in Carrick; Ballyhaunis v St Molaise Gaels or Dunmore

DECEMBER 3-4: Final

JANUARY 7-8: All-Ireland Semi-Finals

JANUARY 15: All-Ireland Final

AIB CLUB JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12: Quarter-Final: St Ronan’s v Owenmore Gaels (Dr Hyde Park) 1.00

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 13: Semi-Final: Clifden v Carrigallen (Galway venue)

NOVEMBER 19-20: Semi-Final: St Ronan’s or Owenmore Gaels v Islandeady (Mayo/Galway venue)

DECEMBER 3-4: Final

JANUARY 7-8: All-Ireland Semi-Finals

JANUARY 15: All-Ireland Final

AIB CLUB JUNIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP 

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 5: Semi-Final: Easkey v Carrick-on-Shannon 1.30 Markievicz Park

NOVEMBER 19-20: Final: Ballygar v Easkey or Carrick (Connacht Centre of Excellence)S

DECEMBER 17-18: All-Ireland Semi-Finals

JANUARY 14: All-Ireland Final

