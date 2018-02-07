St. Mary's motion on Sky fails to make the cut for GAA Congress

A motion from the St. Mary's Kiltoghert seeking to have all GAA games on TV be free to air will not be on the programme of motions at this year's GAA Congress.

It was revealed by the GAA that St. Mary's motion along with two others from Clare and Roscommon had failed to be approved for Congress by the GAA's Rules Advisory Committee as the topic had already failed with a motion from the St. Joseph's Club in Dublin in 2016.

Under GAA rules, if a motion is defeated at Congress, it cannot be raised again for a period of three years unless the Rules Advisory Committee considered there are exceptional circumstannces.

St. Mary's motion sought that "The GAA will not allow continued exclusive TV coverage for any games to any subscription channel after the current contract expires. In future, all proposed GAA match TV coverage will be made available by free to air coverage."

Proposing the motion, Sean McGoldrick told delegates at Leitrim's Convention that the motion was not looking for Sky not to be involved but rather that the games be shown free to air on Sky Ireland television.

Although the motion was aimed at the Sky deal with the GAA, it would have also knocked out Eir's exclusive coverage of the Allianz League and could have had knock on effects on the GAAGo channel.