Leitrim's London clash refixed for end of League campaign

Leitrim's postponed clash with London in the Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign has been fixed for the weekend of March 31/April 1, as the GAA released their rearranged fixtures for the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.

With Storm Emma and the heavy snowfall wiping out last weekend's entire programme of Allianz League fixtures, both the hurlers and footballers were left waiting on new dates for their games against Cavan and London respectively.

The hurlers, chasing a place in the Division 3B Final, will see their clash with neighbours Cavan played next Sunday at 2.30 in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. The date for a possible Final or playoff will be fixed at the GAA's CCCC meeting next Monday, March 12.

The footballers, however, will have no game next weekend with their game against the Exiles in McGovern Park Ruislip refixed for the weekend of March 31/April 1, a move that will impact on Leitrim GAA's proposed plans to hold a round of the Dunnes Bar Division 1 and 2 Leagues that weekend.

The decision complicates an already compliacted month for Leitrim GAA as, under new GAA guidelines, April is regarded as a club only month but Leitrim's prepartions for their crucial Connacht Senior Championship match with New York in Gaelic Park, New York on Sunday, May 6, may be compromised.

A motion to play two rounds of the Leagues without county players was passed at Convention but these new dates means that the Leitrim CCC could lose an entire weekend of games before a ball is even kicked.

According to Croke Park, Division 4 will be completed as follows:

March 11: London v Laois

March 18: Antrim v Carlow; Waterford v Leitrim; Wicklow v Limerick

March 25: Carlow v Laois; Leitrim v Wicklow; Limerick v Antrim; London v Waterford

March 31/April 1: (outstanding games from Rd 5): Laois v Antrim; London v Leitrim

April 7-8: Division 4 Football League Final