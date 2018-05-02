Mohill GAA club news

The Mohill GAA Club notes were inadvertently ommitted from this week's Leitrim Observer. They are published below in full and our apologies to Club PRO Maureen Lynch for the oversight.

Mohill

Gabriel Moran: We wish a speedy recovery to Gabriel Moran who was seriously injured some weeks ago. Gabriel is a staunch supporter of the club and was a selector when Mohill won the Senior Championship in 1972.

Under 15: This age group got off to a flying start on Thursday last in a high scoring game against Ballinamore. The panel and scorers was, S Moran, G Reynolds, F Cassells, J Foy, D Scott, D Duignan 1-2, C Keegan 3-1, C Quinn 0-1, A McCrann 0-4, S Bohan 3-3, T McNabola, K Curran 0-1 , M Murphy 0-2 C Macklin 2-4, A Luby, J Rowley, O Moj, B David 1-0, E Duignan, A McCrann.

No Funding: The Mohill Club cater for 14 teams and on a Saturday morning you can see up to 150 children Under 10 being coached. This is all played out in ancient and embarrassing facilities. A newly formed Community group applied for funding to improve the buildings. They left no stone unturned and indeed the whole application, cost the club €20000 when they paid engineers, planners and legal costs but for some reason the application was turned down. Needless to say everyone is disappointed as is Sineád Guckian CC who did all in her power to help out.

Thank you: We thank the Cloone Club for their generous donation towards the Under 13 Final after party last week