Drama as Allen Gaels pick up first point while Mohill & Melvin Gaels pick up second victories in Connacht Gold SFC

With the clash of Aughawillan and St Mary's Kiltoghert in the Connacht Gold SFC called off due to the weather, Mohill reinforced their position in Group 1 with a come from behind victory over Fenagh St Caillin's in Fenagh on a wet Saturday evening.

Referee Ray McBrien made the decision to call off the game in Aughawillan after inspecting the pitch and consulting with officials from both teams, pools of water lying on the making it virtually impossible for the game to go ahead.

Both teams were disappointed but fully supported the decision to call off the game but it does leave the County Board with a scheduling headache.

Mohill showed their resilience to recover from an early Oisin McLoughlin goal to eek out a hard fought two point victory in Philly McGuinness Park, 1-11 to 1-9. Fenagh led 1-6 to 1-4 at the halftime break but Mohill gradually wore down the visitors, drawing level 13 minutes into the second half.

It was tit for tat after that with the teams level at 1-9 apiece after 56 minutes but it was Mohill who finished strongest to take the two point victory, moving them level at the top of the table with Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins.

In Group 2, Melvin Gaels really turned on the style as they stormed to a 2-19 to 1-6 victory over Drumreilly in Carrickmakeegan. The victory is the Kinlough men's second in three outings, putting them on four points while Drumreilly suffered their second loss of the campaign.

Also in Group 2, Allen Gaels made a significant recovery as they came from four points down to snatch a draw with Leitrim Gaels in Shane McGettigan Park. Leitrim Gaels were leading 1-6 to 0-4 at the break thanks to a goal from Eunan Treacy and points from Leitrim Senior county duo Aidan Flynn & David Bruen.

However, a red card for Leitrim Gaels' Colm Moreton before halftime left them under pressure for the second half but it was tit for tat for most of the second half, the Drumshanbo men closing the gap to three points before the Leitrim men restored a four point lead.

But with time almost up, a late goal for Shane Walsh and a thirty metre James Flynn saw the Drumshanbo men rescue a draw that might be the difference between them qualifying for the quarter-finals or not.

SEE THIS WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORTS & REACTION