BREAKING: LGFA back GAA decision on club games

Glencar/Manorhamilton's Connacht Ladies Intermediate Club Championship Final against Geevagh of Sligo has officially bit the dust after the Ladies Gaelic Football Association officially endorsed the decision of the GAA to immediately call a halt to all club activities.

The newly crowned Leitrim Senior champions were due to face Geevagh next Sunday in the Connacht Final in Shane McGettigan Park, Drumshanbo but the GAA's decision means that the game has been officially postponed and all ladies games, including underage, have also fallen by the wayside.

In a statement almost identical to the GAA's statement this morning and signed by LGFA President Marie Hickey and Director General Helen O'Rourke, the LGFA said "The LGFA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision from the GAA’s Management Committee to suspend all LGFA Club games at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice."

