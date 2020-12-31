Leitrim GAA launch 50 mile fundraising challenge for January

The new Level 5 Lockdown may have put a few plans for the New Year on hold but any Leitrim GAA supporter out there can still do their bit to support the county teams and all while boosting their own fitness levels during the month of January.

Leitrim GAA is organising an exciting fitness challenge in January to raise funds for all Leitrim inter - county teams. Supporters are asked to sign up to walk, run or for the very ambitious solo 50 miles during the month.

There has been an excellent response to the Challenge so far with circa 500 supporters joining up from all over Leitrim and beyond including Melbourne, Chicago and Dubai including the likes of former Leitrim and Allen Gaels star Donncha Lynch who managed a 3 mile run on the beach on the north coast in New South Wales, Australia.

The lead on the project is former Leitrim footballer Adrian O’Flynn from Manorhamilton who is experienced in organising very successful similar type fundraisers for a number of charities in Ireland and the UK.

This initiative comes at a critical time for Leitrim GAA finances due to the fallout from Covid 19. The target is to raise €50,000 and this will ensure the preparation of all Leitrim teams from academy to senior.

Leitrim GAA Chairman Enda Stenson welcomed the initiative: "This is a wonderful initiative and I thank Aidrian O'Flynn for bringing it and his vast expertise to Leitrim GAA." He said he is delighted to see so many people signing up for the Challenge and Leitrim is on track to have the fittest supporters in Ireland by the end of January.”

Leitrim Senior team manager Terry Hyland also threw his support behind the campaign, revealing that the team management and entire panel are fully backing the initiative and members of the team will be participating themselves.

Hyland also is encouraging as many supporters as possible to get involved and join the wider Leitrim fitness programme.

Joining the campaign is very easy - simply go on to the Leitrim GAA website and you will be directed to join the 50 Mile team. You will then be given simple instructions on how the campaign and GoFundMe works.

The team is growing by the hour and there is an opportunity to link up with fellow participants across the world and have a bit of fun.

To join the campaign, you can click HERE and to join the private Facebook group dedicated to the 50 Mile challenge, click HERE.