TIME RUNNING OUT TO PICK YOUR CLUB HEROES OF 2020

Time is fast running out if you want to nominate your 15 players to make the Leitrim Observer Mens and Ladies GAA Club Teams of the Year with the deadline of 12 noon on Monday, January 5, fast approaching.

Entries have been coming in steadily over the past few days but if you want to ensure that a player who impressed you in the 2020 Mens and Ladies Club Championships, at any adult grade, is recognised, make sure you get your vote in immediately.

All you have to do is fill out the forms below or simply write your 1 to 15 of Men and Lady footballers who caught your eye in last year's championships and submit them by post to Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year, Leitrim Observer, Unit 7, The Courtyard, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim or by email to editor@leitrimobserver.ie.

Remember to mark your entries with “Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year” in the subject line.

In a year that saw Mohill once again lift the Fenagh Cup, there is no shortage of heroes with young players like Paul Keaney (St Mary's Kiltoghert), Oisin McLoughlin (Fenagh St Caillin's), Tom Prior (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins) and Sean Harkin (Mohill) catching the eye along with the more established players such as Danny Beck (Mohill), Paddy Maguire (Glencar/Manorhamilton), Jonathan Cassidy (St Mary's), Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillin's), David Bruen (Leitrim Gaels) on the list.

In the Ladies, the choice is just as tough as Glencar/Manorhamilton won their first ever Senior crown inspired by the likes of Ailbhe Clancy and Muireann Devaney but Ballinamore's Laura & Eilish O'Dowd and Emma McGovern, St Joseph's Michelle Heslin & Clare Owens, Kiltubrid's Michelle Guckian, Mohill's Dearbhaile Beirne and Deirdre Ward are just a few of the many in contention for a place on the team.

The format for the selection of the Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will see readers nominate their team via the accompanying coupon which will also be available to download from our website www.leitrimobserver.ie

The closing date for receipt of the coupons is Monday, January 5, at 12 noon.

Based on the nominations received, the next step will see us draw up a shortlist of three players for each of the 15 positions on the Leitrim Observer Club Teams of the Year which will be revealed in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 7, and also online at LeitrimLive.

Fans can then vote for who they consider should be the player selected in each of the 15 positions on both the Mens and Ladies teams - online polls will be conducted and for those who don’t have online access, votes can be cast via the coupon in-paper.

The winner in each position will be the player that receives the most combined (online poll and print coupon) votes.

The closing date for voting will be Friday, January 15, at 5pm. The identity of Leitrim Club Teams of the Year will be unveiled in the Leitrim Observer on Wednesday, January 20.

Any player that lined out in the 2020 Club Championship for their Club’s Mens or Ladies team at any level (Senior, Intermediate or Junior) is eligible for nomination so now it is over to you, our Leitrim Club Teams of the Year selectors!