Wins for Annaduff and Rinn Gaels as 2021 Leitrim GAA Juvenile competitions start next Monday

The first competitive games of the year were held on Wednesday evening with Annaduff and Rinn Gaels winning their way into 2020 Finals just as the first fixtures of the 2021 Leitrim GAA Juvenile club season have been released.
Annaduff defeated neighbours St Mary's Kiltoghert by three points, 3-9 to 4-3, to win their way into the 2020 Barna Waste U13 Division 1 Final next Sunday, June 13, against Glencar/Manorhamilton in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada (2pm throw-in) while Rinn Gaels pipped Melvin Gaels 1-8 to 1-7 to reach the 2020 Division 2B Plate Final.
Next Monday, June 14, sees the start of the 2021 Westlink Coaches U17 Championship while the 2021 Barna Waste U13 Championships gets underway on Thursday, June 17. The Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship, divided into three divisions, gets underway on Monday June 28.
The following are the juvenile fixtures for the next 12 days:
THURSDAY JUNE 10
2020 Barna Waste U13 Championship Division 2B Final
St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mohill in Mohill 7.00
FRIDAY JUNE 11
2020 Barna Waste U13 Championship Division 2A Final
St. Joseph's v Allen Gaels in Ballinamore 7.00
SUNDAY JUNE 13
2020 Barna Waste Under 13 Championship Division 1 Final
Annaduff v Glencar-Manorhamilton in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2.00
MONDAY JUNE 14
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1
St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels
St. Joseph's v St Patrick's Dromahair in Aughavas
Division 2
Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels
St Brigid's v Mohill in Aughnasheelin
St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels 8.15
U15 Tain Og: All games 7.30
Group 5: Cluainin Iomaint v Ballina Stephenites - Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence
Group 6: Tourlestrane v Carrick - Tourlestrane
WEDNESDAY JUNE 16
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1
Annaduff v Rinn Gaels
Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh-St Caillins
Division 2
Glencar/Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15
U13 Tain Og Group 6
Carrick v Tourlestrane 7.30
THURSDAY JUNE 17
Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1
Allen Gaels v St. Joseph's
Melvin Gaels v Annaduff
St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels
Glencar-Manorhamilton v Mohill
Division 2
St Brigids v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Aughnasheelin
Drumkeerin v St Patrick’s Dromahair
Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin's
Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15
St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels 8.15
MONDAY JUNE 21
Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00
Division 1
Fenagh St Caillins v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton
St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff
MacDiarmada Gaels v St. Joseph's
Division 2
Mohill v Drumkeerin
Leitrim Gaels v St Brigids
MacDiarmada Gaels v Allen Gaels
Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert
