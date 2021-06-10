Wins for Annaduff and Rinn Gaels as 2021 Leitrim GAA Juvenile competitions start next Monday

The first competitive games of the year were held on Wednesday evening with Annaduff and Rinn Gaels winning their way into 2020 Finals just as the first fixtures of the 2021 Leitrim GAA Juvenile club season have been released.

Annaduff defeated neighbours St Mary's Kiltoghert by three points, 3-9 to 4-3, to win their way into the 2020 Barna Waste U13 Division 1 Final next Sunday, June 13, against Glencar/Manorhamilton in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada (2pm throw-in) while Rinn Gaels pipped Melvin Gaels 1-8 to 1-7 to reach the 2020 Division 2B Plate Final.

Next Monday, June 14, sees the start of the 2021 Westlink Coaches U17 Championship while the 2021 Barna Waste U13 Championships gets underway on Thursday, June 17. The Newtowngore Engineering U17 Championship, divided into three divisions, gets underway on Monday June 28.

The following are the juvenile fixtures for the next 12 days:

THURSDAY JUNE 10

2020 Barna Waste U13 Championship Division 2B Final

St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mohill in Mohill 7.00

FRIDAY JUNE 11

2020 Barna Waste U13 Championship Division 2A Final

St. Joseph's v Allen Gaels in Ballinamore 7.00

SUNDAY JUNE 13

2020 Barna Waste Under 13 Championship Division 1 Final

Annaduff v Glencar-Manorhamilton in Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 2.00

MONDAY JUNE 14

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1

St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels

St. Joseph's v St Patrick's Dromahair in Aughavas

Division 2

Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels

St Brigid's v Mohill in Aughnasheelin

St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels 8.15

U15 Tain Og: All games 7.30

Group 5: Cluainin Iomaint v Ballina Stephenites - Sligo GAA Centre of Excellence

Group 6: Tourlestrane v Carrick - Tourlestrane

WEDNESDAY JUNE 16

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1

Annaduff v Rinn Gaels

Glencar Manorhamilton v Fenagh-St Caillins

Division 2

Glencar/Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15

U13 Tain Og Group 6

Carrick v Tourlestrane 7.30

THURSDAY JUNE 17

Barna Waste U13 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1

Allen Gaels v St. Joseph's

Melvin Gaels v Annaduff

St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels

Glencar-Manorhamilton v Mohill

Division 2

St Brigids v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Aughnasheelin

Drumkeerin v St Patrick’s Dromahair

Leitrim Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin's

Glencar/ Manorhamilton v Mohill 8.15

St Mary's Kiltoghert v Rinn Gaels 8.15

MONDAY JUNE 21

Westlink Coaches U15 Championship: All games 7.00

Division 1

Fenagh St Caillins v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton

St Patrick’s Dromahair v Annaduff

MacDiarmada Gaels v St. Joseph's

Division 2

Mohill v Drumkeerin

Leitrim Gaels v St Brigids

MacDiarmada Gaels v Allen Gaels

Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert