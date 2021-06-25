Louth will be a revenge mission believes Leitrim manager ahead of Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Final

They might occupy the dreaded position of favourites for Sunday's Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Final in St Tiernach's Park in Clones but manager Hugh Donnelly is stressing to his players that they can take nothing for granted ahead of their meeting with Louth.

Asked if Leitrim's 3-14 to 3-8 victory over the Wee County would have any bearing on Sunday's Final, Hugh simply said "Absolutely not and I think the girls are very well aware of that also" before going on toe stress that it may be the Louth women who carry the greater motivation into the League decider.

"To be brutally honest, Louth are hurting after what happened in Ballinamore," said Hugh, adding "And the same as any other team, they are on a revenge mission in terms of they’ll be looking really close at us in terms of how to counteract a lot of our strengths. It is a massive game."

There is a bit of fraught relationship between the counties with both teams unhappy with various aspects of the last two meetings between the counties but Hugh believes the neutral venue of Clones will settle all arguments: "It is in St Tiernach’s Park in Clones, it is a massive big field and they are a serious outfit."

The Leitrim manager acknowledges that Louth are a tough proposition but has huge confidence in his troops: "You look defensively how hard they worked, they are strong through in the middle and they have good forwards as well - yeah, they are formidable force but it is like everything else, if we apply ourselves properly and take care of our side of business, if we perform as close to perfection as we can, I’d can guarantee that we’d won’t be too far away."