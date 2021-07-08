Win a holiday, an apple mac book or a heifer with Sligo GAA Club St Michael's

Use > above to go through photos

On Sunday, July 18, someone will have a dream holiday, someone will have an Apple MacBook and someone will have a Heifer all thanks to Sligo GAA club St Michael’s.

Yes, there is something for everyone in their ‘Lockdown Lift Off’ Raffle which is raising vital funds to help build the club's future.

St Michael’s, whose club covers the Sligo portion of the parish of Killenummery and Ballintogher on the Sligo Leitrim border, have been running for the raffle over two months and has been backed by everyone from Sporting Celebs like Pat Spillane, Kevin Kilbane, Ryan McHugh and Sky Sports DharmeshSheth as well entertainment stars Dan Ewing (Home & Away) Danny O’Reilly (The Coronas) and country singer Marty Mone of ‘Hit The Diff’ fame.

The top prize is the perfect remedy after 18 months of lockdown with the lucky winner heading for an 8 night trip to New York and Las Vegas with €2000 Spending money thrown in. Many entrants have also been targeting the 2nd Prize of a show Heifer worth €1500 which has been proving very popular amongst the agricultural community and the third name out of the hat will be taking home a much coveted Apple MacBook Laptop.

“We have been delighted with the response so far and we have to commend the effort from the Club Members who have worked very hard. This fundraiser will have a lasting effect on the clubs future for many generations to come. We hope to sell out out of tickets before Sundays Draw”, said Club Chairman Joe Taaffe

Tickets on sale for €20 and you can even get 3 for €50. Tickets are available from Saint Michaels GAA facebookpage or from the www.stmichaelsgaasligo.com. Club members will also have tickets should you not be able purchase one online.

The draw will be Live this Sunday at 8pm on St Michaels GAA Facebook Page.