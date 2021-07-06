Shannon Gaels launch 'Win a House in Sligo' with 3-bedroom property minutes from Strandhill Beach

Shannon Gaels GAA club in Roscommon and Curry GAA club in Sligo are offering one lucky person the life changing chance to win a brand-new house in Sligo worth over €300,000!

Located just 7 minutes from surfer’s paradise Strandhill Beach and 5 minutes from the heart of Sligo, this beautiful 3-bedroom home in Farmhill Manor has an unrivalled high-quality design, well-proportioned rooms, and an excellent finish throughout.

The much sought-after location on the Strandhill Road combines the hustle and bustle of Sligo town with the stunning natural beauty of the Wild Atlantic Way. The location has easy access to everything from beaches and mountains to schools, creches and some of the best restaurants and bars in the country.

The fundraiser is a joint venture between two rural GAA clubs in the North West, Curry GAA in county Sligo and Shannon Gaels in north Roscommon. The fundraising partnership between the two clubs has come about with thanks to the directors of KDM Construction, Michael Durcan and Colm Kelly who hail from Curry and Shannon Gaels respectively.

The two clubs have suffered greatly from rural depopulation and emigration over the last decade, but recent years has seen many young people moving back to both areas and underage teams in both clubs have seen an increase in numbers. With the new reality of people working from home the two clubs are eager to put in place facilities that will cater for the next generation of Curry and Shannon Gaels players.

The Win a House in Sligo fundraiser will run between now and early January, with the winner announced on January 9th at an official event. The funds raised will be split between the two clubs to develop training and pitch facilities for players representing both adult and underage teams.

Speaking at the official fundraiser launch Colm Kelly, Chairman of Shannon Gaels GAA club commented, “This project will make a huge difference to Shannon Gaels as we look to develop facilities for our community for the next generation of players. The last few years have seen a complete reversal of the trend of the previous decades as young people have increasingly opted to move back to our rural locality. We are looking forward to transforming our facilities in Croghan into a place of pride for the whole community.”

Chairman of Curry GAA club, Barry Gallagher commented, “Curry GAA are delighted to officially launch this unique project together with Shannon Gaels and our supporters KDM Construction Ltd. We have a fantastic prize on offer that could change someone’s life overnight. A prize as special as this is sure to entice huge excitement within the locality and beyond.”

For just €100 you could win a house in Sligo. Buy your Ticket now at WinAHouseInSligo.ie