Leitrim U17 hurlers storm in Celtic Challenge semi-final with win over Fermanagh - GALLERY

Leitrim's Dean Earley holds off a Fermanagh challenge with teammate Tommy Taylor watching during last Saturday's Celtic Challenge U17 clash in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada
Their senior counterparts may have been enduring a difficult afternoon in Castlebar but the Leitrim U17 hurlers were showing great form as they stormed to a 1-18 to 0-7 win over Fermanagh in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
Leitrim led by just a point at the break, 0-6 to 0-5, but a great scoring burst just after halftime saw the Green & Gold pull away for a clear victory with a Conor McLoughlin goal in the final minute the icing on the cake.
Leitrim's scorers were Conor McLoughlin 1-10 (7 from frees), Paddy Keane 0-4, Pearse Kenny, Dean Early, Tom McNabola and Alex O'Boyle 0-1 each. They now meet Armagh in the Michael Feery semi-final this Saturday, July 10, in Lisnaskea, 2 pm throw-in.
