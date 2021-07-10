Fans cheering on Leitrim at Nicky Rackard Cup clash with Donegal in Carrick - GALLERY

Use > above to go through pictures
Leitrim may have gone down to a 1-27 to 4-20 defeat at the hands of Donegal in the Nicky Rackard Cup in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada but that didn't stop the Green & Gold fans from really getting behind the county hurlers. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some images from the game.
SEE WWW.LEITRIMOBSERVER.IE AND NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR REPORT & REACTION
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.