19/07/2021

Roscommon GAA fan to cycle to all Connacht’s GAA County grounds in one day

Fintan McCormack will attempt to cycle to all of Connacht's GAA county grounds on Saturday July 24, in aid of Cancer Care West

Roscommon fan Fintan McCormack to undertake a massive cycle in aid of Cancer Care West on Saturday July 24

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

On Saturday July 24, next St Faithleach’s GAA Club man and Roscommon supporter Fintan McCormack will undertake a cycle to all the County GAA Grounds in Connacht in one day.

The total route covers a distance of 352km and will see Fintan setting off from St Faithleach’s GAA Club on Saturday morning pedalling through Rooskey and Dromod to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon.

From Carrick on Shannon he goes to Markievicz Park in Sligo via Leitrim Village, Keadue, Ballyfarnon, Geevagh, and Ballygawley.

Roscommon's Fintan McCormack pictured with his bike before his marathon charity cycle next Saturday

The journey continues to Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar passing through Ballinacarrow, Tubbercurry, and Curry in Sligo before crossing into Mayo at  Charlestown, and on the N5 to Castlebar.

From Castlebar he continues to Co Galway through Ballyheane, Partry, Ballintubber, Ballinrobe, Kilmaine, Shrule, Headford, Clonboo. The first stop in Galway will be at Pearse Stadium in Salthill and from there the peloton will continue to the spiritual home of Galway Football at St. Jarlath's Park Tuam Stadium via Claregalway.

From there, it’s on the home straight as the group will be heading for Roscommon passing through Barnaderg, Moylough, Newbridge, Ballygar, Mount Talbot, and Athleague the home of hurling in Roscommon before crossing the finish line at Dr. Hyde Park Roscommon.

All funds raised from this charity cycle will go towards the Charity Cancer Care West and donations can be made to the specially set up Go Fund Me Page   “Connacht Cycling Challenge” the link is https://ie.gofundme.com/f/connacht-cycling-challenge

This is not Fintan’s first charity cycle as he has previously cycled to all the GAA Clubs in Roscommon covering a distance of 355km in aid of Simon Community last year in just one day.

If you see Fintan and his entourage on their cycle be sure to give them a wave and make a donation to the Connacht Cycling Challenge.

