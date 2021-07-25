Aughavas celebrate Junior title triumph - GALLERY

Use > to navigate through photos
Aughavas overcome a blistering Cloone start to claim the 2020 Vistamed Junior A FC title on Saturday evening in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, winning 1-14 to 1-10, and photographer Stefan Hoare was there to capture some great images from the game.
