25/07/2021

Aughavas celebrate Junior title triumph - GALLERY

Aughavas overcome a blistering Cloone start to claim the 2020 Vistamed Junior A FC title on Saturday evening in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, winning 1-14 to 1-10, and photographer Stefan Hoare was there to capture some great images from the game.

Aughavas overcome blistering Cloone start to lift Junior title thanks to Sweeney masterclass

AUGHAVAS 1-14 CLOONE 1-10

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Kiltubrid celebrate LGFA Senior Championship success in 2016

Far from the finished articles says manager but Leitrim Ladies belief is growing

