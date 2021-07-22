THROWBACK THURSDAY: Kiltubrid celebrate LGFA Senior Championship success in 2016

Use > to navigate through photos
As we get ready for the start of the 2021 Leitrim Club Championship action, we thought we'd look back to 2016 when Kiltubrid defeated St Joseph's to claim their second Cox's Steakhouse Leitrim Ladies Senior Football Championship title in a row. Enjoy looking back through Willie Donnellan's photos from five years ago.
