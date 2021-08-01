Gortletteragh add League crown to intermediate title in thriller - GALLERY

Use > to navigate photos
Gortletteragh made it a very successful week on Saturday evening when they added the Masonite Division 2 title to the 2020 Intermediate crown the previous Sunday. But it didn't come easy as Gortletteragh needed six goals to see off the determined challenge from Aughnasheelin, prevailing 6-6 to 1-16 in a thrilling game and Willie Donnellan was there to capture some images of the fans enjoying the action .... see who you can spot!
