County Board release dates and times for 2021 Leitrim Club Championships

Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada will host the 2021 County Championship Finals
Dates and times for the 2021 Leitrim Club Championships have been released by the Leitrim GAA County Board Competitions Control Committee with a number of enticing Friday evening games scheduled for the group stages.
The Connacht Gold Senior Championship gets the 2021 Championship underway on Saturday August 7, with Mohill hosting Allen Gaels in Philly McGuinness Park while Fenagh St Caillin’s host their derby meeting with Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Group 1.
In Group 2, last year’s County finalists St Mary’s Kiltoghert travel to Boggaun to take on Glencar/Manorhamilton while newly crowned Intermediate champions Gortletteragh open their senior campaign by hosting Melvin Gaels.
Friday the 13th may be a date that inspires terror but Allen Gaels & Aughawillan and St Mary’s Kiltoghert & Leitrim Gaels will be hoping for better things when they meet in the first Friday night games of the championship.
There will also be Friday night games for Mohill & Fenagh St Caillins in the Senior and Aughavas & Carrigallen in the Smith Monumentals IFC on Friday August 20, while all the group 1 games in the Smith Monumentals IFC in round 3 will take place on Friday August 27.
The final Friday night games will take place on Friday, September 3, when Group 2 of the Connacht Gold SFC sees St Mary’s take on Gortletteragh while Leitrim Gaels face off against Glencar Manorhamilton.
The full list of dates and venues is as follows:
SATURDAY AUGUST 7
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
Group 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels
FRIDAY AUGUST 13
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan
Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels
SATURDAY AUGUST 14
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill
Group 2: Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton
Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Ballinaglera v Annaduff; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin
Group 2: Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Drumreilly
SUNDAY AUGUST 15
Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00
Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Aughawillan, Eslin v Carrigallen
Group 2: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Allen Gaels or Mohill v Cloone
FRIDAY AUGUST 20
Connacht Gold SFC
Group 1: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 7.00
Smith Monumentals IFC
Group 2: Aughavas v Carrigallen 7.00
SATURDAY AUGUST 21
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Aughawillan v Ballinamore SOH
Group 2: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh
Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00
Group 1: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Annaduff v Kiltubrid
Group 2: Drumreilly v Bornacoola
SUNDAY AUGUST 22
Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00
Group 1: Carrigallen v Ballinamore SOH; Aughawillan v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher
Group 2 : Cloone v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Annaduff
FRIDAY AUGUST 27
Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Kiltubrid v Aughnasheelin; Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair
SATURDAY AUGUST 28
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Fenagh St Caillin's v Aughawillan; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Allen Gaels
Group 2: Gortletteragh v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00
Group 2: Carrigallen v Drumreilly; Bornacoola v Drumkeerin
SUNDAY AUGUST 29
Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00
Group 1: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Carrigallen; Ballinamore SOH v Eslin
Group 2: Annaduff v Cloone; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels or Mohill
Corrib Oil Junior B & C FC: All games 1.00
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3
Connacht Gold SFC: All 7.00
Group 2: St Mary’s v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4
Connacht Gold SFC: All 7.00
Group 1: Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin's; Aughawillan v Mohill
Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00
Group 1: St Patrick's Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Aughnasheelin v Annaduff
Group 2: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughavas
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5
Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00
Group 1: Eslin v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Carrigallen v Aughawillan
Group 2: Allen Gaels or Mohill v Annaduff; Cloone v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Corrib Oil Junior B & C FC: All games 1.00
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11
Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Annaduff v St Patrick's Dromahair; Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera
Group 2: Aughavas v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v Bornacoola
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12
Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00
Group 1: Aughawillan v Eslin; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Ballinamore SOH
Group 2: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels or Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton
Corrib Oil Junior B & C FC: All games 1.00
SEPTEMBER 18-19
Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals and Relegation Final
SEPTEMBER 25-26
Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals & Relegation Final
Corrib Oil JAFC Rd 5
Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Rd 3
OCTOBER 2-3
Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Finals
Corrib Oil JAFC Quarter-Finals & Relegation Finals
OCTOBER 9-10
Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals
Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Semi-Finals
OCTOBER 16-17
Connacht Gold SFC Final
Corrib Oil JAFC Semi-Finals
OCTOBER 23-24
Smith Monumentals IFC Final
Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Finals
Possible Senior Hurling Final
OCTOBER 30-31
Corrib Oil Junior A Final
Possible Senior Hurling Final
