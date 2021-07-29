County Board release dates and times for 2021 Leitrim Club Championships

Dates and times for the 2021 Leitrim Club Championships have been released by the Leitrim GAA County Board Competitions Control Committee with a number of enticing Friday evening games scheduled for the group stages.

The Connacht Gold Senior Championship gets the 2021 Championship underway on Saturday August 7, with Mohill hosting Allen Gaels in Philly McGuinness Park while Fenagh St Caillin’s host their derby meeting with Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Group 1.

In Group 2, last year’s County finalists St Mary’s Kiltoghert travel to Boggaun to take on Glencar/Manorhamilton while newly crowned Intermediate champions Gortletteragh open their senior campaign by hosting Melvin Gaels.

Friday the 13th may be a date that inspires terror but Allen Gaels & Aughawillan and St Mary’s Kiltoghert & Leitrim Gaels will be hoping for better things when they meet in the first Friday night games of the championship.

There will also be Friday night games for Mohill & Fenagh St Caillins in the Senior and Aughavas & Carrigallen in the Smith Monumentals IFC on Friday August 20, while all the group 1 games in the Smith Monumentals IFC in round 3 will take place on Friday August 27.

The final Friday night games will take place on Friday, September 3, when Group 2 of the Connacht Gold SFC sees St Mary’s take on Gortletteragh while Leitrim Gaels face off against Glencar Manorhamilton.

The full list of dates and venues is as follows:

SATURDAY AUGUST 7

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

Group 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels

FRIDAY AUGUST 13

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan

Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels

SATURDAY AUGUST 14

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill

Group 2: Melvin Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton

Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Ballinaglera v Annaduff; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Aughnasheelin

Group 2: Bornacoola v Aughavas; Drumkeerin v Drumreilly

SUNDAY AUGUST 15

Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00

Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Aughawillan, Eslin v Carrigallen

Group 2: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Allen Gaels or Mohill v Cloone

FRIDAY AUGUST 20

Connacht Gold SFC

Group 1: Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 7.00

Smith Monumentals IFC

Group 2: Aughavas v Carrigallen 7.00

SATURDAY AUGUST 21

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Aughawillan v Ballinamore SOH

Group 2: Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Gortletteragh

Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00

Group 1: Aughnasheelin v Ballinaglera; Annaduff v Kiltubrid

Group 2: Drumreilly v Bornacoola

SUNDAY AUGUST 22

Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00

Group 1: Carrigallen v Ballinamore SOH; Aughawillan v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher

Group 2 : Cloone v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Annaduff

FRIDAY AUGUST 27

Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Kiltubrid v Aughnasheelin; Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair

SATURDAY AUGUST 28

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Fenagh St Caillin's v Aughawillan; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Allen Gaels

Group 2: Gortletteragh v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00

Group 2: Carrigallen v Drumreilly; Bornacoola v Drumkeerin

SUNDAY AUGUST 29

Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00

Group 1: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Carrigallen; Ballinamore SOH v Eslin

Group 2: Annaduff v Cloone; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Allen Gaels or Mohill

Corrib Oil Junior B & C FC: All games 1.00

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3

Connacht Gold SFC: All 7.00

Group 2: St Mary’s v Gortletteragh; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 4

Connacht Gold SFC: All 7.00

Group 1: Allen Gaels v Fenagh St Caillin's; Aughawillan v Mohill

Smith Monumentals IFC: All 7.00

Group 1: St Patrick's Dromahair v Kiltubrid; Aughnasheelin v Annaduff

Group 2: Drumkeerin v Carrigallen; Drumreilly v Aughavas

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 5

Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00

Group 1: Eslin v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Carrigallen v Aughawillan

Group 2: Allen Gaels or Mohill v Annaduff; Cloone v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Corrib Oil Junior B & C FC: All games 1.00

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11

Smith Monumentals IFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Annaduff v St Patrick's Dromahair; Kiltubrid v Ballinaglera

Group 2: Aughavas v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v Bornacoola

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12

Corrib Oil JAFC: All games 1.00

Group 1: Aughawillan v Eslin; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Ballinamore SOH

Group 2: St Mary's Kiltoghert v Allen Gaels or Mohill; Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton

Corrib Oil Junior B & C FC: All games 1.00

SEPTEMBER 18-19

Connacht Gold SFC Quarter-Finals and Relegation Final

SEPTEMBER 25-26

Smith Monumentals IFC Quarter-Finals & Relegation Final

Corrib Oil JAFC Rd 5

Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Rd 3

OCTOBER 2-3

Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Finals

Corrib Oil JAFC Quarter-Finals & Relegation Finals

OCTOBER 9-10

Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals

Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Semi-Finals

OCTOBER 16-17

Connacht Gold SFC Final

Corrib Oil JAFC Semi-Finals

OCTOBER 23-24

Smith Monumentals IFC Final

Corrib Oil JBFC & JCFC Finals

Possible Senior Hurling Final

OCTOBER 30-31

Corrib Oil Junior A Final

Possible Senior Hurling Final