Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Allen Gaels Declan Lynch in action against Mohill in last Saturday's 2020 Vistamed Junior B Final Picture: Willie Donnellan
THURSDAY AUGUST 5
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Fenagh v Dromahair; St Mary’s v Annaduff; Glencar Manor v St Joseph’s; Rinn Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Dromod
Division 2: St Brigids v Allen Gaels in Drumreilly; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels
FRIDAY AUGUST 6
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mohill v Glencar Manor; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s
SATURDAY AUGUST 7
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels in Mohill; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Fenagh
Group 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Boggan; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels in Gortletteragh
SUNDAY AUGUST 8
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC Quarter-Final: Leitrim v Kildare in Ballinasloe 2.00
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Res Div 1 Final: Mohill v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins
Res Div 3 Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Gortletteragh
MONDAY AUGUST 9
Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Leitrim v Roscommon 7.30
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Gortletteragh v St Mary’s; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Glencar Manor in Ballinamore
Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St Brigid’s; Mohill v St Joseph’s
Division 3: Annaduff v Fenagh St Caillin’s
Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: St Joseph’s v Mohill in Aughavas; Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Melvin Gaels; Rinn Gaels v Annaduff in Dromod
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Brigid’s 8.15
TUESDAY AUGUST 10
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Aughavas 7.00
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Div 3: Mohill v Drumkeerin 7.00
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Drumkeerin v Rinn Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mohill; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 11
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: St Brigid’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Drumreilly 7.00
Tain Og U17: Cluainin v Erne Gaels 7.30
FRIDAY AUGUST 13
Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00
Group 1: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan
Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels
RESULTS
Connacht Minor FC semi-final: Sligo 2-18 Leitrim 2-9
2020 Vistamed Junior B Final: Allen Gaels 2-10 Mohill 4-9
LGFA Summer League Group 1 Final: St Joseph’s 1-10 St Francis 2-10
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Galway 4-12 Leitrim 3-6
Masonite ACL
Division 2 Final: Gortletteragh 6-6 Aughnasheelin 1-16
Division 3 Final: Drumkeerin 1-16 Aughavas 3-7
Res Div 1 Playoff: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-10 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-7
Res Div 2 Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 1-11 Annaduff 6-7
Barna Waste U13 FC
Division 1: Annaduff 11-10 St Joseph’s 4-5; Melvin Gaels 0-3 Allen Gaels 9-16; Mohill 3-9 Rinn Gaels 3-12; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-11 St Mary’s 2-11
Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-8 Dromahair 9-17; St Brigid’s 9-17 Drumkeerin 3-4; Glencar Manor 0-5 Fenagh St Caillin’s 5-16; Leitrim Gaels 3-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-9; Rinn Gaels 0-8 Mohill 4-10
Westlink Coaches U15 FC
Division 1: St Mary’s 3-22 Glencar Manor 0-3; Annaduff 5-8 St Joseph’s 9-11; Rinn Gaels 6-13 Dromahair 5-11
Division 2: St Brigid’s 9-8 Allen Gaels 10-9; Allen Gaels w/o Melvin Gaels scr; St Brigid’s 7-17 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-5; Drumkeerin 2-8 Leitrim Gaels 4-16; St Mary’s 1-15 Glencar Manor 1-8
Tain Og Hurling
U15: Aodh Rua 6-7 Cluainin 0-2
U13: Carrick 7-16 Athleague 5-10; Cluainin 1-6 St Molaise Gaels 1-8; Aodh Rua 5-9 Cluainin 0-3; Cluainin 1-6 St Molaise Gaels 1-8
U17: Coolera Strandhill 6-5 Cluainin 0-7
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.