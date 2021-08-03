Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Allen Gaels Declan Lynch in action against Mohill in last Saturday's 2020 Vistamed Junior B Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

THURSDAY AUGUST 5

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Fenagh v Dromahair; St Mary’s v Annaduff; Glencar Manor v St Joseph’s; Rinn Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels in Dromod

Division 2: St Brigids v Allen Gaels in Drumreilly; Leitrim Gaels v Melvin Gaels

FRIDAY AUGUST 6

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mohill v Glencar Manor; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s 

SATURDAY AUGUST 7

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels in Mohill; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Fenagh

Group 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Boggan; Gortletteragh v Melvin Gaels in Gortletteragh

Fans out in force as St Francis see off St Joseph's in Ladies Summer League Final - GALLERY

SUNDAY AUGUST 8

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC Quarter-Final: Leitrim v Kildare in Ballinasloe 2.00

Masonite ACL: All 1.00

Res Div 1 Final: Mohill v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins

Res Div 3 Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Gortletteragh

MONDAY AUGUST 9

Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Leitrim v Roscommon 7.30

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Gortletteragh v St Mary’s; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Glencar Manor in Ballinamore

Division 2: Melvin Gaels v St Brigid’s; Mohill v St Joseph’s

Division 3: Annaduff v Fenagh St Caillin’s

Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: St Joseph’s v Mohill in Aughavas; Allen Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Melvin Gaels; Rinn Gaels v Annaduff in Dromod

Division 2: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Brigid’s 8.15

Hungry for more after perfect appetiser

John Connolly finds his anticipation building after last weekend's club finals

TUESDAY AUGUST 10

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s in Aughavas 7.00

Newtowngore Engineering U17 Div 3: Mohill v Drumkeerin 7.00

Barna Waste U13 Division 2: Drumkeerin v Rinn Gaels; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mohill; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 11

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: St Brigid’s v Glencar Manorhamilton in Drumreilly 7.00

Tain Og U17: Cluainin v Erne Gaels 7.30

FRIDAY AUGUST 13

Connacht Gold SFC: All games 7.00

Group 1: Allen Gaels v Aughawillan

Group 2: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Leitrim Gaels

Mohill celebrate dramatic late victory over Allen Gaels as fans enjoy action - GALLERY

RESULTS

Connacht Minor FC semi-final: Sligo 2-18 Leitrim 2-9

2020  Vistamed Junior B Final: Allen Gaels 2-10 Mohill 4-9

LGFA Summer League Group 1 Final: St Joseph’s 1-10 St Francis 2-10

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Galway 4-12 Leitrim 3-6

Masonite ACL

Division 2 Final: Gortletteragh 6-6 Aughnasheelin 1-16

Division 3 Final: Drumkeerin 1-16 Aughavas 3-7

Res Div 1 Playoff: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 4-10 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-7

Res Div 2 Final: Glencar Manorhamilton 1-11 Annaduff 6-7

Barna Waste U13 FC

Division 1: Annaduff 11-10 St Joseph’s 4-5; Melvin Gaels 0-3 Allen Gaels 9-16; Mohill 3-9 Rinn Gaels 3-12; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-11 St Mary’s 2-11

Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-8 Dromahair 9-17; St Brigid’s 9-17 Drumkeerin 3-4; Glencar Manor 0-5 Fenagh St Caillin’s 5-16; Leitrim Gaels 3-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-9; Rinn Gaels 0-8 Mohill 4-10

Westlink Coaches U15 FC

Division 1: St Mary’s 3-22 Glencar Manor 0-3; Annaduff 5-8 St Joseph’s 9-11; Rinn Gaels 6-13 Dromahair 5-11

Division 2: St Brigid’s 9-8 Allen Gaels 10-9; Allen Gaels w/o Melvin Gaels scr; St Brigid’s 7-17 Mac Diarmada Gaels 0-5; Drumkeerin 2-8 Leitrim Gaels 4-16; St Mary’s 1-15 Glencar Manor 1-8

Tain Og Hurling

U15: Aodh Rua 6-7 Cluainin 0-2

U13: Carrick 7-16 Athleague 5-10;  Cluainin 1-6 St Molaise Gaels 1-8; Aodh Rua 5-9 Cluainin 0-3; Cluainin 1-6 St Molaise Gaels 1-8

U17: Coolera Strandhill 6-5 Cluainin 0-7

