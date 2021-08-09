09/08/2021

Search our Archive

Clare sees signs of promise for Leitrim Ladies despite Kildare defeat

Clare sees signs of promise for Leitrim Ladies despite Kildare defeat

Leitrim captain Clare Owens in action against Clare last Sunday Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Manager Hugh Donnelly spoke in advance of Sunday’s TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Quarter-Final that he wanted his team to deliver a performance and they certainly did that against Kildare, prompting team captain Clare Owens to say that, result aside, she really enjoyed the fascinating contest in Ballinasloe.

Kildare may have won 1-11 to 1-7 but Clare felt there were a lot of positives for Leitrim to take from the game: “It is a four point loss and we have probably won games where we have performed a lot worse. I’m very happy with the performance, obviously the result is a different story but we really showed there against a top team like Kildare that we could play football.”

Kildare’s experience of Division 3 football showed in a tactical contest and the Leitrim captain agreed the Lilywhites held the edge in that department: “We were level at halftime, I think we were level at the last water break as well. They’ve been in games like this before and I suppose maybe haven’t and that’s what got them over the line.

“I think we made them work for it but experience was probably the difference today. Look at Kildare, I think it is year five of that management team - you get lucky maybe once and you get in a management team and win all around you but generally speaking, it is a three to five year progression.”

Leitrim dreams dashed as Kildare finish strongest to earn All-Ireland Semi-Final berth

LEITRIM 1-7 KILDARE 1-11

Indeed, the Leitrim captain sees positive signs for the future: “The amount of younger girls that have come on board and really settled into the team, we have subs coming on and you know whoever is coming on is quality. We have a 30 plus panel and you need every one of them. 

“Some girls haven’t got a lot of game time this year and might be disappointed by that but I think they will have benefitted from being part of the panel and they’ll be driving on the team in the future because we won’t be around for that much longer. Really happy with how the year has progressed, disappointed to have it finish today.”

Leitrim fans out in force to cheer on Green & Gold Ladies in Ballinasloe - GALLERY

Clare also hopes that manager Hugh Donnelly will stay with the Leitrim squad considering the difficulties they faced over the last two seasons: “Taking Covid into account, I’d love one good year because with Covid, it has been two patchy years. We’ve worked very well with it but I’d be very happy to see him and the management stay on.”

Of course, talk like that leads to a conversation about her own future but the Leitrim captain is loving her football as she laughingly said  “Think there is an age limit!” before adding “Loving it, absolutely really enjoyed that game, loss aside. There are some super footballers on our team and we absolutely worked for each other until the final whistle.

“That is up to each and every girl, if people still feel they have something to give and they come along and whether they get their place or not, that’s up to management. But we’ll see, we’ll not make any decisions today.”

Fans out in force as St Francis see off St Joseph's in Ladies Summer League Final - GALLERY

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media