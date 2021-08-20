Goals galore as Annaduff seal first win over Ballinaglera

2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate finalists Annaduff got their championship campaign off to the perfect start with a big win over Ballinaglera on Saturday at St. Hugh’s park.

The teams were evenly matched for the first quarter but Annaduff’s running game and their clinical finishing proved too much for a battling Ballinaglera side.

Ballinaglera were first off the mark with a free from Seamie McMorrow. Annaduff got their first score on the five minute mark after a high ball into the square was caught by Ray Cox who turned and buried it past Conor O’Brien.

Ballinaglera responded with points from McMorrow & Thomas Cornyn but Annaduff hit back with an excellent Conor Reynolds goal as they cut through the Glera defence at pace.

Three more points from play in as many minutes saw Annaduff stretch their lead further but two McMorrow frees settled back into the game.

Ray Cox dispossessed a Ballinaglera defender to turn and add another point for Annaduff. Wayne Reynolds got his name on the scoreboard for Ballinaglera as his shot blazed over the crossbar.

Both sides traded scores to leave the half time score Annaduff 2-5, Ballinaglera 0-7. Annaduff scored the first point in the second half followed by a fisted point by Ballinaglera’s Enda Maguire, after a long delivery into the square.

Another point for Ballinaglera before the following 15 minutes saw Annaduff score 1-6 without reply including a point from goalkeeper Darragh Burke from a 45 metre kick, a point from play from Sean McNabola and a well worked goal finished by Ray Cox.

Another McMorrow free was cancelled out by a Ray Cox free before McMorrow finished the scoring from another pointed free to leave Annaduff 3-12 to o-11 winners. Annaduff face Kiltubrid next Saturday while Ballinaglera have a bye in the second round.