Leitrim LGFA launch revamped 2021 Gotham Dry Wall Club Championships

With the inter-county season now at an end, Leitrim LGFA County Board have released their 2021 club championship fixture programme with an imaginative new format that will see Senior A & B Championships run concurrently that will be officially launched this Sunday in Shane McGettigan Park in Drumshanbo.

Glencar Manorhamilton's victory in the delayed Connacht Intermediate Club Championship means that they have been regraded to Senior for Connacht purposes but to ensure games for the defending champions, clubs passed a new competition structure last week that will see a Senior A and Senior B competition run concurrently.

In the Senior A grade, Glencar Manorhamilton will be joined 2020 Senior finalists Sean O'Heslins, St Joseph's, St Francis, Kiltubrid and last year's Intermediate winners Mohill while the Senior B competition will comprise of all the teams except Glencar Manorhamilton.

Games involving Glencar Manorhamilton will only count for the Senior A grade while all other games will count towards the A & B competitions. To qualify for the Senior A Final, Glencar Manorhamilton must finish in the top two of the Senior A table. If they do not, the same game will decide the Senior A and B Finals.

In the Senior B competition, the top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals with the fifth team relegated to the Intermediate ranks. The winner of the Senior B grade will then face Glencar Manorhamilton in the Senior A Final if the defending champions finish in the top two of the Senior A table.

The same round robin format as proved so popular last year will apply this year with the championship starting on Sunday August 29, with the Senior B Final scheduled for Sunday November 7.

Extra-time and result on the day protocols will also apply to the semi-final and final stages of all grades in the Ladies championships this year. If two teams finish level on points, scoring difference will apply while if three teams are level on points, a playoff will take place.

The Intermediate championship will see 2020 finalists Dromahair face St Brigid’s, Drumkeerin, Keeldra Gaels & St Mary’s Kiltoghert while Fenagh, Annaduff and the B teams from Dromahair and Glencar Manorhamilton contest the Junior grade.

The full list of fixtures and dates are as follows: (All games 11.00 unless stated)

SUNDAY AUGUST 29

Senior Championship: Sean O’Heslins v St Joseph’s; St Francis v Mohill; Kiltubrid v Glencar/Manorhamilton

Intermediate championship: St Brigid’s v Drumkeerin; Keeldra Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12

Senior Championship: Mohill v Sean O’Heslins; Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Francis; St Joseph’s v Kiltubrid

Intermediate championship: Dromahair v Keeldra Gaels; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Brigid’s

Junior Championship: Fenagh v Annaduff 11.00; Glencar/Manorhamilton B v Dromahair B 4.00

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19

Senior Championship: Sean O’Heslins v Kiltubrid; Mohill v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Francis v St Joseph’s

Intermediate championship: Drumkeerin v Dromahair; St Brigid’s v Keeldra Gaels

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26

Senior Championship: St Joseph’s v Glencar Manorhamilton; Sean O’Heslins v St Francis; Kiltubrid v Mohill

Intermediate championship: Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Drumkeerin v St Mary’s

Junior Championship: Annaduff v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Dromahair B v Fenagh

SUNDAY OCTOBER 3

Senior Championship: Kiltubrid v St Francis; Glencar Manorhamilton v Sean O’Heslins; Mohill v St Joseph’s

Intermediate championship: Keeldra Gaels v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Dromahair

Junior Championship: Fenagh v Glencar Manorhamilton B; Dromahair B v Annaduff (4.00)

OCTOBER 9-10

Senior B & Intermediate Semi-Finals

OCTOBER 16-17

Senior B & Intermediate Finals

OCTOBER 23-24

Senior A & Junior Championship Finals