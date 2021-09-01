Croke Park officials meet to decide if All-Ireland Senior Football Final attendance to be increased

Capacity for the All-Ireland final between Mayo and Tyrone could be increased to 62,000, following the Government's reopening announcement yesterday.

Under the latest reopening plan, nearly all COVID-19 restrictions are to be lifted by October 22, including a capacity increase of up to 75 per cent at all outdoor live events from September 6.

The September 11 final between three time All-Ireland winners Mayo and three time winners Tyrone taking place at Croke Park was previously capped at a maximum capacity of 40,000, with no vaccination requirements in place.

Adhering to new guidelines, 62,000 fans could see the inside of 82,300 capacity stadium on Saturday week, provided they show proof of vaccination.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland Minister Donnelly opposed the possible amendement: "I'd say it's unlikely. What we had is agreement on a 50% capacity, so about 40,000 people be they vaccinated or unvaccinated. Sixty thousand people fully vaccinated in my view is probably a lower risk than 40,000 people.

"Remember 90% of the adult population is already vaccinated. So if you had an adult population in Croke Park regardless the vast, vast majority in there are fully vaccinated anyway."

A meeting between GAA officials on the decision to proceed with 40,000 unvaccinated or 62,000 with proof of vaccination is currently underway.

More to follow.