Ladies Football finals take centre stage this weekend

This Sunday sees this years TG4TV All-Ireland Ladies Football finals take place in a triple header in Croke Park.
The TG4TV All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships reach their climax this weekend with three finals taking place in a triple header in Croke Park this coming Sunday, as six teams fight it out to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand.
The Junior decider sees Antrim and Wicklow getting the days showcase underway, throwing in at 11.45am, while the Intermediate final will see Westmeath and Wexford face off a few hours later at 1.45pm, with promotion to the senior ranks for 2022 also at stake for the winner.
Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin will be looking to make it their fifth title in succession as they face near neighbours, and recently promoted Meath in the senior decider at 4.15pm.
All games will be televised live on TG4 throughout the day with coverage starting at 11.35am in what promises to be a cracking days football in the capital.
Craobhchomórtais TG4 i bPeil na mBan 2021— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 31, 2021
@AntrimLGFA v @Wicklowlgfa
@WestmeathLadies v @WexLadiesFoot
@meathladiesMLGF v @dublinladiesg @TG4TV Urraitheoirí na gCraobhchomórtas@LadiesFootball #ProperFan
pic.twitter.com/31r7nL1AKX
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.