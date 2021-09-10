Search

10/09/2021

Feeney strikes late as Dromahair pip Kiltubrid

ST PATRICK'S DROMAHAIR 1-9 KILTUBRID 0-11

Feeney strikes late as Dromahair pip Kiltubrid

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Injury time proved productive for Martin Feeney and St Patrick’s Dromahair in this hard fought Smith Monumentals IFC clash with Kiltubrid as the Dromahair man scored 1-1 at the end of both halves to sneak this victory in St Osnat’s Glencar on Saturday.

Feeney grabbed a goal at the end of the first half and then, after Kiltubrid had drawn level, the Dromahair forward fired over a long range free to maintain his team’s unbeaten record.

Kiltubrid’s midfield duo dominated kick outs for long spells which meant Dromahair had to work hard to force turnovers to gain possession while their disciplined defence in the second half in the face of fierce Kiltubrid pressure ensured the victory.

Dates & venues announced for Connacht Gold SFC as Leitrim County Board reveal streaming plans for quarter-finals

Rory Kelly was a rock at full back for Dromahair while Martin Feeney again showed his prowess in front of goal. Jamie Conlon and Declan Fowley also impressed.

The match was tit for tat early on with James Clancy and Bertie Cunningham matched points from Kealan McKeon and Barry McWeeney in the first 11 minutes. Points from Danny McWeeney, Fionn O’Brien & Conor Prior edged Kiltubrid three clear by the 23 minute but Dromahair finished the half with a bang.

Two Martin Feeney points were followed by a goal from the same player, set up by good work from James Clancy and James Clinton to give Dromahair a 1-4 to 0-5 halftime lead.

Kiltubrid started the best in the second half with three unanswered points from Barry McWeeney, Fionn O’Brien and Mick McCormack but Dromahair hit back with points from Martin Feeney and Declan Fowley, the second a lovely effort with the outside of his boot from near the sideline to put Dromahair in front.

Glencar Manorhamilton open defence of Ladies title with victory over Kiltubrid - GALLERY

Two Barry McWeeney frees edged Kiltubrid in front but sub Gary Fowley set up James Clancy for the leveller. Feeney added a free but the match was level in the final minute of normal time when McWeeney converted a free.

However, over two minutes into added time, Feeney converted a 45 metre free to give Dromahair the win.

Fans enjoy sunshine and action as Kiltubrid edge past Aughnasheelin in derby - GALLERY

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media