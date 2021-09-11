Search

12/09/2021

Bornacoola grab final spot in quarter-finals as Drumkeerin edge past Aughavas

Bornacoola grab final spot in quarter-finals as Drumkeerin edge past Aughavas

Goalmouth action from Bornacoola's victory over Carrigallen Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

The line-up for the quarter-finals of the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship is complete after Bornacoola struck for two second half goals to pip Carrigallen in a winner takes all encounter on Saturday morning in Carrigallen.

Damian Moran struck for two goals, the first a goal of the season contender, that catapulted Bornacoola to a 2-12 to 0-12 victory over Carrigallen. The win means that both teams ended the group with two points but the Bors advance to the quarter-finals thanks to the head to head rule.

GALLERY: Check out the pictures from Bornacoola's victory over Carrigallen in winner takes all encounter

For Carrigallen, the defeat leaves them facing into a relegation final against Aughnasheelin, a fact that must be hard to take as they led by three points early in the second half but were unable to keep the Bors, and Damian Moran in particular, from grabbing the only goals of the game.

Drumkeerin took second place in the group by virtue of their 3-11 to 0-17 victory over Aughavas in Aughavas, goals from David Feeney, Daniel Maguire and man of the match Jamie Langan in the first half securing their victory. Aughavas put up a ferocious battle and closed the gap to two points near the end while they were denied goals on three occasions by goal line saves from Drumkeerin defenders.

Fans enjoy the action as Drumkeerin hold off Aughavas

The results means that Group 1 winners St Patrick's Dromahair will take on Bornacoola in the quarter-finals while Kiltubrid will face Aughavas. Group 2 winners Drumreilly will take on Ballinaglera in the last eight with the line-up completed by the meeting of Aughavas and Kiltubrid.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekend of September 25/26.

Annaduff goal blast sees off Dromahair in final Smith Monumentals IFC clash - GALLERY

Dromahair finish top of group 1 despite defeat as Kiltubrid take second place

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media