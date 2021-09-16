Search

17/09/2021

St Joseph's right back into contention after brushing aside Kiltubrid

ST JOSEPH'S 4-15 KILTUBRID 1-8

St Joseph's right back into contention after turning on style against Kiltubrid

A grounded Shannen O'Rourke falls to the ground after taking as Kiltubrid players turn to see the ball on its way to the net Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Any thoughts that St Joseph's were on the slide were emphatically answered last Sunday in Carrigallen as they overpowered Kiltubrid in the second half to win their first game in the Gotham Dry Wall Senior Championship.

After an untypically lack lustre display against Ballinamore in the first round, the Aughavas and Carrigallen produced a powerful display that wasn't fully registered on the scoreboard until the final quarter.

When the exceptional Michelle Guckian saw a fifty go straight to net nine minutes into the second half, Kiltubrid were just three points in arrears and seemingly right back in contention. But instead we saw a powerful response from St Joseph's as they put aside the malaise that affected them against Ballinamore to score an unanswered 3-4 to seal their first win of the campaign.

St Joseph's fans delight as home team turn on the style to trounce Kiltubrid - GALLERY

The first half was a strange affair with St Joseph's clearly on top but a battling Kiltubrid able to stay in touch thanks to Guckian's magnificent shooting from all range of distances and angles.

The opening exchanges saw Michelle Guckian burst forward from the throw-in to score but St Joseph's hit back with points from Michelle & Aine Heslin and Rachel McIntyre. Still two frees from Guckian had the scores level after eight minutes. Two fine points from Michelle Heslin, the second after a move started on the goal line, edge St Joseph's in front with the Leitrim player scoring again either side of two Guckian frees, one from all of 50 yards.

Aoife McWeeney became the only other Kiltubrid score on 21 minutes, set up by Guckian, to tie the scores but St Joseph's finished the half with a flourish with points from Michelle Heslin (2), Bronagh O'Rourke (2) and Celine Shortt with a Guckian point in reply. The crucial score came four minutes before halftime when a McGovern shot came off the post and McIntyre reacted to finish to the net. That left St Joseph's 1-11 to 0-7 ahead at the break and seemingly in control of the contest.

That quickly changed in the second half as Guckian scored a good point and then saw a fifty go all the way to the net. It didn't help that St Joseph's were now missing chances with Celine Shortt blasting a goal chance wide.

Meath Ladies' meteoric rise an inspiration to teams of all genders

THE LAST POINT

However, the home team steadied themselves when O'Rourke converted a free and Carmel McGovern scored her first of the game on 14 minutes. The water break saw St Joseph's in deep discussions and when they came back out for the second half, two quick points for Aine Heslin and McIntyre put them seven clear with just over ten minutes left.

Kiltubrid almost grabbed a second goal when Kiera Masterson left a dropping Guckian shot get away from her but she made amends by saving the rebound from Aoife McWeeney with eight minutes left in the game. It proved an important stop for St Joseph's completely killed off the game with three goals in the final seven minutes. A strong Aine Heslin run set up Rachel McIntyre for a good low finish to the Kiltubrid net, her reward being taken off a minute later!

Michelle Guckian continued to pepper long range shots into the Joseph's goalmouth but Masterson was steady under the ball and a long free over the top at the other end found Carmel McGovern in the clear, her superb chip over Emma Heeran finding the net.

GALLERY: Check out the pictures from Bornacoola's victory over Carrigallen in winner takes all encounter

Ellen Keaney was denied a goal by a good Masterson save and Shannen O'Rourke put the icing on a strong individual display and her team's performance when she combined with Celine Shortt and then saw her low shot evade everyone and keeper Heeran to end in the back of the net.

That was literally the final action as St Joseph's can now prepare for a meeting with St Francis next weekend where a win would guarantee them a place in the Senior B Semi-Finals while Kiltubrid take on County finalists Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins still seeking the win they desperately need.

Fans enjoy the action as Drumkeerin hold off Aughavas

ST JOSEPH'S

Scorers: Rachel McIntyre 2-2; Michelle Heslin 0-6; Carmel McGovern 1-1; Bronagh O'Rourke 0-3, 2f; Shannen O'Rourke 1-0; Aine Heslin 0-2; Celine Shortt 0-1

Team: Kiera Masterson, Elaine McGovern, Vanessa Gallogly, Marina Gray, Shannen O'Rourke, Siobhan McCartan, Louise Maguire, Aine Heslin, Eadaoin Casey, Rachel McIntyre, Carmel McGovern, Clare Owens, Bronagh O'Rourke, Michelle Heslin, Celine Shortt. Subs: Aoibhe McCabe for McIntyre (54), Laura McIntyre for M Heslin (27)

KILTUBRID

Scorers: Michelle Guckian 1-7, 1-5f; Aoife McWeeney 0-1

Team: Emma Heeran, Laura Redican, Lauren Tivnan, Claire McWeeney, Orla McWeeney, Sinead Tighe, Teresa Mylott, Leah Gilmartin, Niamh Tighe, Aine Redican, Michelle Guckian, Emma Guckian, Ashling McGourty, Aoife McWeeney, Ellen Keaney. Subs: Isabella McKeown & Caroline Doherty

Referee: Pat O'Toole

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media