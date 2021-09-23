MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR TICKET!

With the success of last weekend's prepaid ticket scheme for the Connacht Gold SFC quarter finals, fans are being urged to make sure that they purchase their prepaid ticket in advance of this weekend's Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals.

The Observer understands that only two fans turned up to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada without a prepaid ticket but they were able to gain entry thanks to buying a ticket via the ticketing link at www.leitrimgaa.ie/tickets/.

Fans who wish to attend next weekend's games are reminded to purchase their ticket in advance as no match day tickets will be on sale at the venue. The only exception to this rule will be the Intermediate championship relegation final in Ballinamore next Saturday between Carrigallen & Aughnasheelin where cash will be accepted at turnstiles.

Fans unable to purchase a ticket are reminded that all matches in the knockout stages of the Senior & Intermediate grades will a be screened online at Leitrim GAA TV with options for package deal and individual matches available.

Dates have not yet been finalised for the Connacht Gold Senior Championship semi-finals which will take place over the weekend of October 2-3.

Leitrim Gaels are celebrating reaching their first ever Senior Semi-Final but face the imposing challenge of taking on defending champions Mohill while 2020 finalists St Mary's Kiltoghert take on Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in the other game.