Search

23/09/2021

MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR TICKET!

No excuses: Fans reminded that all club championship games are prepaid tickets as new system is hailed a great success

MAKE SURE YOU GET YOUR TICKET!

Captain Aidan Flynn gets some ice treatment from physio Charlene Tyrell for an injured hand after leading Leitrim Gaels to their first ever Connacht Gold SFC Semi-Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

With the success of last weekend's prepaid ticket scheme for the Connacht Gold SFC quarter finals, fans are being urged to make sure that they purchase their prepaid ticket in advance of this weekend's Smith Monumentals Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals.

The Observer understands that only two fans turned up to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada without a prepaid ticket but they were able to gain entry thanks to buying a ticket via the ticketing link at www.leitrimgaa.ie/tickets/.

Fans who wish to attend next weekend's games are reminded to purchase their ticket in advance as no match day tickets will be on sale at the venue. The only exception to this rule will be the Intermediate championship relegation final in Ballinamore next Saturday between Carrigallen & Aughnasheelin where cash will be accepted at turnstiles.

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Fans unable to purchase a ticket are reminded that all matches in the knockout stages of the Senior & Intermediate grades will a be screened online at Leitrim GAA TV with options for package deal and individual matches available.

Dates have not yet been finalised for the Connacht Gold Senior Championship semi-finals which will take place over the weekend of October 2-3.

Leitrim Gaels are celebrating reaching their first ever Senior Semi-Final but face the imposing challenge of taking on defending champions Mohill while 2020 finalists St Mary's Kiltoghert take on Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in the other game.

Leitrim Gaels celebrate reaching first ever Senior Semi-Final with win over Fenagh - GALLERY

We need to talk about Mayo

THE LAST POINT

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media