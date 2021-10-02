GALLERY: Mohill fans celebrate victory over St Brigid's

Use > above to navigate photos
Mohill claimed the Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 2 title in style on Saturday in Ballinamore as they stormed to a 2-12 to 1-4 victory over St Brigid's. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images of fans enjoying the action ..... see who you can spot!
Not much between the highs & the lows
It is a thin line between success and failure as John Connolly reflects on last weekend's Smith Monumentals Intermediate championship quarter-finals