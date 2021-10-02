Search

02/10/2021

GALLERY: Mohill fans celebrate victory over St Brigid's

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Mohill claimed the Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 2 title in style on Saturday in Ballinamore as they stormed to a 2-12 to 1-4 victory over St Brigid's. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images of fans enjoying the action ..... see who you can spot!

