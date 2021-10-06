TG4 to broadcast Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final live on Sunday, October 17

TG4 have announced that they will broadcast this year's Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final between defending champions Mohill and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins live on Sunday October 17, the first time the Irish language station will have shown the event live.
Although the time has not yet been announced for this year's highly anticipated Final between the teams who contested the 2021 Masonite Division 1 League Final in June, it is expected that the game will have a 2pm throw-in time in line with TG4's normal broadcast slot.
Ag teacht go luath— GAA BEO TG4 (@GAA_BEO) October 5, 2021
17/10/21 Craobh Iomána an Chláir - CCC @CratloeGAAClub v @inagh_kilnamona
Craobh Peile Liatroma - CC - @MohillGAA v @BallinamoreSOH
24/10/21 Craobh Peile Dhún na nGall - CLC @officialdonegal
Craobh Iomána Luimnigh - CC @LimerickCLG pic.twitter.com/UjBsECkmDd
It is expected that the news that TG4 will be broadcasting the game live will mean that Leitrim GAA TV's coverage of the game will now be deferred coverage as TG4 will have exclusive live broadcast rights.
SEE NEXT WEEK'S LEITRIM OBSERVER FOR OUR PREVIEW OF THIS YEAR'S CONNACHT GOLD SFC FINAL
