Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins won't rest on their laurels

When you win a championship semi-final in the manner Ballinamore did last Saturday, you can’t help but be pleased but manager Dominic Corrigan has warned his players that there is no such thing as “a perfect performance” as they look ahead to a County Final meeting with Mohill.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-15 to 0-9 demolition of 2020 finalists St Mary’s Kiltoghert left their manager very happy and delighted for a group of players who have worked hard to get back to a Final: “Very pleased” was his succinct reaction before adding “Any day you win a county semi-final you are pleased and to win it in the style we did makes it especially pleasing.

“I’m very happy with it and delighted that these boys, who have worked so hard, have earned the right to be in the county final and we will plan accordingly for it.”

Ballinamore seemed to have timed their run to the final perfectly and after a performance as impressive as last Saturday’s, how does Dominic keep his team focussed on the job in hand: “There is never a perfect performance and the day you think it is perfect is the day you are going backwards.

“We will look at aspects of where we can improve, we will look at who we are facing so when we see who comes through, we will have a better idea on that but we’re just delighted for the players, because they have worked hard since the beginning of the year and through Covid and they are in a County Final now.”

