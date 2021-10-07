Search

07/10/2021

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins won't rest on their laurels

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins won't rest on their laurels

Dominic Corrigan addresses the Ballinamore players after their victory over St Mary's Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

When you win a championship semi-final in the manner Ballinamore did last Saturday, you can’t help but be pleased but manager Dominic Corrigan has warned his players that there is no such thing as “a perfect performance” as they look ahead to a County Final meeting with Mohill.

Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-15 to 0-9 demolition of 2020 finalists St Mary’s Kiltoghert left their manager very happy and delighted for a group of players who have worked hard to get back to a Final: “Very pleased” was his succinct reaction before adding “Any day you win a county semi-final you are pleased and to win it in the style we did makes it especially pleasing.

“I’m very happy with it and delighted that these boys, who have worked so hard, have earned the right to be in the county final and we will plan accordingly for it.”

TG4 to broadcast Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final live on Sunday, October 17

Ballinamore seemed to have timed their run to the final perfectly and after a performance as impressive as last Saturday’s, how does Dominic keep his team focussed on the job in hand: “There is never a perfect performance and the day you think it is perfect is the day you are going backwards.

“We will look at aspects of where we can improve, we will look at who we are facing so when we see who comes through, we will have a better idea on that but we’re just delighted for the players, because they have worked hard since the beginning of the year and through Covid and they are in a County Final now.”

Ballinamore crush St Mary's to cruise into Connacht Gold SFC Final

BALLINAMORE SEAN O'HESLINS 3-15 ST MARY'S KILTOGHERT 0-9

See next week's Observer for more from Dominic ahead of Ballinamore's County Final meeting with champions Mohill.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins fans celebrate with comprehensive win over St Mary's Kiltoghert - GALLERY

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media