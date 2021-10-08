Search

08/10/2021

Proud Paul Prior sees bright future ahead for Leitrim Gaels

Proud Paul Prior sees bright future ahead for Leitrim Gaels

Leitrim Gaels manager Paul Prior Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim Gaels are definitely a team for the future according to their manager Paul Prior who said he “couldn’t be more proud of them” after they pushed defending champions Mohill to the limit in a thrilling semi-final last Sunday.

With many expecting a cruise for Mohill last Sunday, the Gaels turned in a storming second half display as they cut a seven point lead back to a point before a late Mohill surge saw them through to the final on a 1-15 to 1-9 scoreline.

And Paul Prior, in his first year in charge of the Gaels, sees a bright future ahead for the first time semi-finalists: “You have to be proud, they did really well, they did everything we asked of them. We definitely had Mohill rattled for a while but that is why they are defending champions.

TG4 to broadcast Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final live on Sunday, October 17

“But the Leitrim Gaels lads can be very proud of themselves, they’ve had a great year and are definitely ones for the future. We couldn’t be more proud of them. This was huge for them and the experience is huge for them because we had a lot of debutants this year, young Daniel O’Sullivan certainly doesn’t look out of place.

“There’ll be a few lads disappointed they didn’t get to play, Liam Moreton, David Regan, Michael McManus, all those guys will be chomping at the bit, hoping to get in next year.”

The Gaels manager was thrilled with the way his team reacted to going seven points down, pointing to the passionate support from the stands: “There was a great roar from behind us in the crowd. We had said if they got ahead of us that we wouldn’t buckle, we wouldn’t let the heads drop because we knew Mohill were going to have a purple patch at some stage.

Beirne masterclass leads Mohill back to final but champions pushed to limit by battling Leitrim Gaels

MOHILL 1-15 LEITRIM GAELS 1-9

“We didn't let them get away, we were only a point away going into the last quarter - it was huge for us to be so close to them going into that last 15 minutes.”

Experience, however, did come into it as did Mohill’s strength in depth: “It does and even the experience, a few dropping balls, we missed a few in the last quarter and they went up the other end and got their frees scored and that hurt us. We gave everything, we couldn’t ask anymore.”

A player & manager with Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins, Paul may have inadvertently helped Mohill’s chances of retaining the Fenagh Cup by giving them such a tough test last Sunday, something he agreed with a laugh, adding “They certainly got a bigger test today than Ballinamore did yesterday against Carrick so Mohill will be going into that final fairly strong.”

But, true Ballinamore man that he is, Paul added “Ballinamore have lots to offer too so I’m looking forward to a good final.”

Fans served up fantastic encounter as Mohill hold off determined Leitrim Gaels - GALLERY

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media