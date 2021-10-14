Search

14/10/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Joseph’s in Cloone 3.30

Corrib Oil Junior B Semi-Finals: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels in Boggaun (4.30)

Corrib Oil Junior C Semi-Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mohill in Ballinaglera 4.30

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2 Shield Final: Annaduff v Allen Gaels in Annaduff 11.00

St Patrick's Dromahair march into Intermediate Final as they prove too strong for Annaduff - GALLERY

SUNDAY OCTOBER 17

Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final: Mohill v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.45

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Intermediate Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Kiltubrid 1.00

Corrib Oil Junior C Semi-Final: Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid in Leitrim 12.00

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins set up double final weekend as Ladies team beat St Francis in hard fought semi-final - GALLERY

SATURDAY OCTOBER 23

Senior Hurling Championship Final: Carrick-on-Shannon v Cluainin in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30

Corrib Oil Junior A Semi-Finals: Eslin v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in Drumshanbo; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill in Carrigallen (4.00)

Ballinaglera book Intermediate Final place after 25 years after they prove too good for Kiltubrid - GALLERY

SUNDAY OCTOBER 24

Smith Monumentals IFC Final: Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30

Drama as St Joseph's secure Senior B Final spot with last gasp win over Kiltubrid - GALLERY

RESULTS

Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals: Annaduff 1-8 St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-13; Ballinaglera 1-10 Kiltubrid 0-6

Corrib Oil Junior A FC Quarter-Final: Carrigallen scr Mohill w/o

Corrib Oil Junior B FC Playoff: Allen Gaels 2-12 Leitrim Gaels 2-10; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins w/o Glencar Manorhamilton scr

Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC

Senior B Semi-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-13 St Francis 1-9; St Joseph's 1-10 Kiltubrid -0-6

Intermediate Semi Finals: St Mary's 2-14 St Brigids 3-6; Dromahair 3-13 Drumkeerin 1-6

Junior FC: Dromahair 6-6 Annaduff 6-12

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1 Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-5 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13

Division 1 Shield Final: Gortletteragh 3-14 Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12

Division 2 Shield Final: Leitrim Gaels 2-13 St Joseph’s 2-6

Division 3 Final: Annaduff 3-11 Fenagh St Caillin’s 5-8

Division 3 Shield Final: Drumkeerin 1-9 Mohill 0-5

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media