Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

SATURDAY OCTOBER 16
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v St Joseph’s in Cloone 3.30
Corrib Oil Junior B Semi-Finals: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert in Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels in Boggaun (4.30)
Corrib Oil Junior C Semi-Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mohill in Ballinaglera 4.30
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2 Shield Final: Annaduff v Allen Gaels in Annaduff 11.00
SUNDAY OCTOBER 17
Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Final: Mohill v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 3.45
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Intermediate Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Kiltubrid 1.00
Corrib Oil Junior C Semi-Final: Ballinaglera v Kiltubrid in Leitrim 12.00
SATURDAY OCTOBER 23
Senior Hurling Championship Final: Carrick-on-Shannon v Cluainin in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30
Corrib Oil Junior A Semi-Finals: Eslin v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in Drumshanbo; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Mohill in Carrigallen (4.00)
SUNDAY OCTOBER 24
Smith Monumentals IFC Final: Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.30
RESULTS
Smith Monumentals IFC Semi-Finals: Annaduff 1-8 St Patrick’s Dromahair 0-13; Ballinaglera 1-10 Kiltubrid 0-6
Corrib Oil Junior A FC Quarter-Final: Carrigallen scr Mohill w/o
Corrib Oil Junior B FC Playoff: Allen Gaels 2-12 Leitrim Gaels 2-10; Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins w/o Glencar Manorhamilton scr
Gotham Dry Wall LGFA FC
Senior B Semi-Finals: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3-13 St Francis 1-9; St Joseph's 1-10 Kiltubrid -0-6
Intermediate Semi Finals: St Mary's 2-14 St Brigids 3-6; Dromahair 3-13 Drumkeerin 1-6
Junior FC: Dromahair 6-6 Annaduff 6-12
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 1 Final: St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-5 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-13
Division 1 Shield Final: Gortletteragh 3-14 Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12
Division 2 Shield Final: Leitrim Gaels 2-13 St Joseph’s 2-6
Division 3 Final: Annaduff 3-11 Fenagh St Caillin’s 5-8
Division 3 Shield Final: Drumkeerin 1-9 Mohill 0-5
