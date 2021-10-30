Search

30/10/2021

We’ve no intention of letting anyone down - Clancy

We’ve no intention of letting anyone down - Clancy

Ballinaglera manager Padraig Clancy celebrates after the final whistle with selectors Bing Morrison and Terence Leydon last Sunday Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

It may be mere minutes after Dromahair lifted only their second ever Intermediate title but Padraig Clancy is determined that his troops represent Leitrim to the best of their ability, a trait that served them in good stead last Sunday.

“We’ll celebrate for a couple of days but we’re back training at the end of this week,” said Padraig in reply to an inquiry about the Connacht Intermediate campaign, adding “We’re not alone representing Dromahair, we’re representing Leitrim and we’ve no intention of letting anyone down. We will go out and give it our best shot.

“We said it to the boys today, if you come out of Pairc Sean and say I could give it no more, well then everyone is proud of you, win or lose. That’s the way we approach the game; that we try our best and once they do their best and leave it on the pitch, we’re happy.”

Dromahair and Ballinaglera fans pack out Pairc Sean for Smith Monumentals IFC Final - GALLERY

It was pretty obvious that Dromahair had done their homework on the threats Ballinaglera posed: “We saw them playing Kiltubrid, we knew what they were about, we knew they were going to play the long ball in on top of Enda Maguire, we knew Wayne Reynolds was another out for them.

“But we worked on it at training and we decided that if we could stop those two, we would have done a lot to stop Ballinaglera. To be fair to our boys, 1-5 isn’t a big score to concede. Everyone said Ballinaglera had momentum coming into the final but we had a bit of it too.”

Dromahair even talked about coping with the passionate support Ballinaglera bring with them and it paid off after Seamie McMorrow’s 50th minute penalty: “We talked about this all week, we knew they would be a more boisterous crowd that we would be. Their first time to be in a final in 25 years - of course they are going to drive on their team.

“But we were ready for that. We told them ‘do not react to that, keep doing our own thing, keep sticking to our game plan and keep working’. We will work harder and work smarter and in the end, I think we did and we probably deserved it.”

Chatting to Padraig, you could sense how much it meant to him to get Dromahair across the line: “Thrilled is the word, absolutely thrilled. I’ve been in that losing dressing a few times, it is a horrible place to be but it is nice to be in the winning one too.”

St Patrick's Dromahair celebrate Smith Monumentals IFC triumph over Ballinaglera - GALLERY

The manager singled out his full-back line and the impact Gary Fowley had in providing the pass for Martin Feeney’s game clinching goal: “A game we were in control of up until they got the penalty and then it was a little helter skelter for the next five minutes.

“We knew that if they got another score, they would get more and more energy but they lobbed ball in on top of Enda Maguire and Rory Kelly was brilliant in that five minute spell. He came out with four or five balls and that gives your team some energy when you see your full-back tearing up the field after another move broke down.

“We went a long spell without scoring but then Gary played that ball across to Martin ... for a forward to give a ball like that! He had bigger things on his mind but Gary always does have. Straight from the throw-in at the second half, he got in on goal. Tap it over the bar. No, he went for the goal but Gary always will do that and that is why he is so dangerous and teams fear him.”

The strength of Dromahair's panel was reflected in their reaction to an early set-back: “There was only a few minutes gone when Bertie Cunningham got injured and now we hear his collarbone is broken but James Morrison came on.

“There are a few more fellas sitting in the stand who were disappointed not to get on today. We were going to bring them on and they wouldn’t weaken the team - that is what we’ve tried to build all along, it is about the group and that is what we put so much emphasis on the Junior because they drive these lads on. If you want to have a successful team, you have to have that strength in depth.”

Football isn't a game of chess

John Connolly finds Padraig Clancy wary of the challenges facing his St Patrick's Dromahair team ahead of Sunday's Smith Monumentals IFC Final with Ballinaglera

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media