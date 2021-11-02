Search

02/11/2021

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Action from last Saturday's Senior Hurling Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7

U20 Championship: All 1.00

A Championship: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Francis in Ballinamore 3.30

B Championship: St Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels in Carrigallen; Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin

C Championship: Group 1: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Rinn Gaels in St Osnat’s; St Manchan’s v St Brigid’s in Mohill

U13 Regional competition: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Lough Allen Gaels; Southern Gaels v Northern Gaels; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Eastern Gaels (10.30)

U14 Regional competition: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Lough Allen Gaels; Southern Gaels v Northern Gaels; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Eastern Gaels (12.00)

Mohill celebrate victory over Glenfarne Kiltyclogher in Corrib Oil Junior A Final - GALLERY

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20

Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC Quarter-Final: St Joseph’s v Tourlestrane 1.00

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21

Connacht LGFA Senior FC Semi-Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Nathy’s 1.00

Another title for St Patrick's Dromahair as they overcome Kiltubrid to win Junior C crown - GALLERY

NOVEMBER 20-21

AIB Club Championships

Senior Football Quarter-Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Corofin or Mountbellew Moylough (Leitrim venue) 

Intermediate FC Quarter-Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Galway champions (Leitrim venue)

Junior FC Semi-Final: Sligo champions v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 

Junior Hurling Semi-Final: Cluainin v Easkey (Leitrim venue)

Cluainin celebrate as they end Carrick five-in-a-row dreams - GALLERY

RESULTS

Senior Hurling Championship Final: Carrick-on-Shannon 1-10 Cluainin 0-14

Corrib Oil Junior A Final: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-4 Mohill 2-10

Corrib Oil Junior B Final: Allen Gaels 0-5 Melvin Gaels 2-10

Corrib Oil Junior C Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-8 Kiltubrid 0-5

U13 Regional Competition: Eastern Gaels 8-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-19; Southern Gaels 5-17 Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 3-8; Northern Gaels w/o Lough Allen Gaels scr

U14 Regional Competition: Eastern Gaels 2-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-14; Southern Gaels 0-7 Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 10-11; Northern Gaels w/o Lough Allen Gaels scr

Local News

