Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Action from last Saturday's Senior Hurling Final Picture: Willie Donnellan
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 7
U20 Championship: All 1.00
A Championship: Mac Diarmada Gaels v St Francis in Ballinamore 3.30
B Championship: St Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels in Carrigallen; Leitrim Gaels v Drumkeerin
C Championship: Group 1: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Rinn Gaels in St Osnat’s; St Manchan’s v St Brigid’s in Mohill
U13 Regional competition: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Lough Allen Gaels; Southern Gaels v Northern Gaels; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Eastern Gaels (10.30)
U14 Regional competition: St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Lough Allen Gaels; Southern Gaels v Northern Gaels; Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels v Eastern Gaels (12.00)
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20
Connacht LGFA Intermediate FC Quarter-Final: St Joseph’s v Tourlestrane 1.00
SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21
Connacht LGFA Senior FC Semi-Final: Glencar Manorhamilton v St Nathy’s 1.00
NOVEMBER 20-21
AIB Club Championships
Senior Football Quarter-Final: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins v Corofin or Mountbellew Moylough (Leitrim venue)
Intermediate FC Quarter-Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Galway champions (Leitrim venue)
Junior FC Semi-Final: Sligo champions v Glenfarne Kiltyclogher
Junior Hurling Semi-Final: Cluainin v Easkey (Leitrim venue)
RESULTS
Senior Hurling Championship Final: Carrick-on-Shannon 1-10 Cluainin 0-14
Corrib Oil Junior A Final: Glenfarne Kiltyclogher 1-4 Mohill 2-10
Corrib Oil Junior B Final: Allen Gaels 0-5 Melvin Gaels 2-10
Corrib Oil Junior C Final: St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-8 Kiltubrid 0-5
U13 Regional Competition: Eastern Gaels 8-8 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 5-19; Southern Gaels 5-17 Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 3-8; Northern Gaels w/o Lough Allen Gaels scr
U14 Regional Competition: Eastern Gaels 2-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 1-14; Southern Gaels 0-7 Sliabh an Iarainn Gaels 10-11; Northern Gaels w/o Lough Allen Gaels scr
