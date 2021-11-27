Search

27 Nov 2021

London calling for Leitrim as Ruislip winners drawn to face Mayo or Galway in 2022 Connacht SFC Semi-Final

Leitrim manager Andy Moran could be facing his native county Mayo in next year's Connacht SFC Picture: Sportsfile

John Connolly

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

London is calling once more for Leitrim after it was confirmed that Andy Moran's County Senior footballers will take on the Exiles in Ruislip over next year's Easter Bank Holiday weekend with the winners taking on either All-Ireland finalists Mayo or Galway in the semi-finals.

With the draws being made for the 2022 Provincial championships live on RTE Radio on Saturday afternoon, it was confirmed that Leitrim's visit to McGovern Emerald Park in Ruislip will take place over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend next year, with Easter Sunday falling on Sunday April 17.

If Leitrim prevail against a London side, who have not had championship action over the past two years, will then face either Mayo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada or Galway away from home with Sligo travelling across the Atlantic to take on New York with Anthony Cunningham's Roscommon awaiting the winners in the semi-final.

It is expected that all provincial finals will be concluded by the end of May with any Division 3 or 4 team who does not reach their Provincial Finals then taking part in the new Tailteann Cup instead of the All-Ireland Qualifiers.

In other championship draws, Leitrim's neighbours have had mixed luck. Cavan, who are expected to face Andy Moran's Leitrim in the first round of the 2022 Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign, are due to face Antrim in the quarter-finals with the winners taking on either Donegal or Armagh in the semi-finals.

Longford will face a derby in the Leinster championship against Westmeath while Fermanagh have been handed the daunting task of taking on All-Ireland Champions Tyrone in the preliminary round of the Ulster SFC, the winners facing Derry in the quarter-finals.

The full draw for the 2022 Provincial championships is as follows:

2022 Connacht SFC quarter-final draw

Mayo v Galway

New York v Sligo (at Gaelic Park)

London v Leitrim (at Ruislip)

Semi-finals: Roscommon v New York/Sligo; London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway

2022 Leinster SFC first round draw

Louth v Carlow

Laois v Wicklow

Offaly v Wexford

Quarter-finals: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford; Meath v Laois/Wicklow, Kildare v Louth/Carlow, Westmeath v Longford

2022 Munster SFC quarter-final draw

Tipperary v Waterford

Clare v Limerick

Semi-finals: Kerry v Cork; Tipperary/Waterford v Clare/Limerick

2022 Ulster SFC draw 

Preliminary round: Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals:

A. Donegal v Armagh

B. Antrim v Cavan

C. Monaghan v Down

D. Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone

Semi-finals: A v B; C v D 

