05 Dec 2021

Glencar Manorhamilton deflated as champions Kilkerrin Clonberne storm to title - GALLERY

Check out our gallery of photos from the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Championship Final

Leitrim Sport

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Glencar Manorhamilton's dreams of a upset victory in the Connacht LGFA Senior Club Final were shattered in deadly and ruthless fashion by a storming second half display from defending champions Kilkerrin Clonberne in Swinford on Sunday. Trailing by just three points at halftime, the Leitrim champions could only watch as the Galway side stormed to a 4-22 to 1-6 victory to complete their three-in-a-row of provincial titles. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images of fans from both teams at the game ..... see who you can spot!

